Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 29 vs. Kraken

After a five-hour plane ride, a three-hour time change, a border crossing, a game 24 hours ago and then yet another trip across the border, the Flyers would have had every excuse to lose a game going away to a Kraken team that is getting excited for Sunday’s Winter Classic and wanted to put on a good showing not only for their fans, but for all the family and friends coming into town for the big event – most of whom arrived in time for Friday’s game.

But that’s not this team. Even though the circumstances were far from ideal, the Flyers still found a way to frustrate Seattle for 45 minutes and then some, making it to overtime and coming out of this back-to-back with three of a possible four points.

Here’s some of how they did it:

The Flyers create offense by forcing turnovers and mistakes and then immediately charging the other way. Here’s two examples of first Owen Tippett and then Sean Couturier relieving Kraken players of the puck. In Tippett’s case, he has an immediate scoring opportunity. Couturier’s play is in the defensive zone and starts a breakout.