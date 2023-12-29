Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 28 vs. Canucks

We’ll use our other two slots to examine what led to the second and third goals. The second tally begins with more smothering defensive play behind the net. After Brock Boeser steals a puck in the offensive zone, he goes to Nils Hoglander behind the net. Sean Walker and Sean Couturier both descend on Hoglander; as Hoglander spins away from Couturier, he turns right into Nick Seeler. Seeler’s checking disturbs Hoglander enough for Couturier to push the puck away from him to Konecny, who started the rush.

Here, the Flyers recognized that the Canucks had three players stuck below the puck. That enabled Walker to join the rush with Konecny and Owen Tippett. When Konecny floats the puck ahead to Tippett, he makes an underrated diving pass to swat it away from Quinn Hughes and to Walker, who was wide open to bury the chance from the right circle.