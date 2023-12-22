Highlights Beyond Highlights: Dec. 21 vs. Predators

We do so to point out that this piece didn’t run late in the game, as most pieces like this do. It ran with five minutes left to go in the first period. Tippett did everything in this clip in the first 15 minutes of the contest. He went on to do even more over the rest of the game, finishing with six shots on goal and 10 total attempts. He broke through with the overtime winner in New Jersey on Tuesday and seems poised for more with the way he’s been playing lately. The hope with one game before the break is that it carries over into next week’s Western Canada trip.

The unfortunate part of the special teams battle in this contest was that the Flyers allowed a shorthanded goal that ended up being obviously very costly. The rest of their night went their way, with Sean Couturier snapping the team’s power play skid. The penalty kill was its useful effective self, snuffing out all five Nashville opportunities; shots were even on the Predators power plays, with the Flyers holding them to three shots on goal while getting three shorthanded shots themselves. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny were up to their usual tricks, even getting to the point where they’re setting faceoff plays to try and jump the opponent despite being on the kill.