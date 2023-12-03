Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 2 vs. PIT

Not long after that minute, the Flyers sprung Owen Tippett on a breakway twice. Tristan Jarry saved the first one, but Tippett won the second battle. This starts as a puck that comes out to the point, and the Flyers do something they’ve been doing all year – a forward closes in on the defender up high and tries to block the shot. If he doesn’t, he turns and looks for a potential turnover that might send him on a rush the other way. That’s what happens here, as Erik Karlsson puts the puck into the slot looking for Jake Guentzel on what appears to be a set play. But Tyson Foerster intercepted it clean and threaded a needle through the Pittsburgh defensemen to Tippett, who cashed in on the breakaway. It’s a great heads-up play by Foerster who makes the interception and the pass in one clean motion.