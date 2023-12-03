Little moments can tun a game one way or another, and one of those moments came just four minutes into the contest. What started out as solid defensive coverage by the Flyers dissipated rapidly after a toe drag and then a bouncing puck eluded the Philadelphia blueliners, sending Joona Koppanen on a very late breakaway. But an alert Samuel Ersson pokechecked the threat away, preventing Koppanen from even getting a shot off.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 2 vs. PIT
Items from the shootout win over Pittsburgh.
The Flyers had perhaps one of their best minutes of the game with eight to go in the second period. Although it didn’t result in a goal, the Flyers held sustained pressure for a full 57 seconds thanks to some hard-working keep-ins at the blue line.
Not long after that minute, the Flyers sprung Owen Tippett on a breakway twice. Tristan Jarry saved the first one, but Tippett won the second battle. This starts as a puck that comes out to the point, and the Flyers do something they’ve been doing all year – a forward closes in on the defender up high and tries to block the shot. If he doesn’t, he turns and looks for a potential turnover that might send him on a rush the other way. That’s what happens here, as Erik Karlsson puts the puck into the slot looking for Jake Guentzel on what appears to be a set play. But Tyson Foerster intercepted it clean and threaded a needle through the Pittsburgh defensemen to Tippett, who cashed in on the breakaway. It’s a great heads-up play by Foerster who makes the interception and the pass in one clean motion.