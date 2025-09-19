FTC Report: The First Building Block

Training camps opened around the National Hockey League on Thursday. In Voorhees, the Philadelphia Flyers underwent their first practice under new head coach Rick Tocchet and his staff. Day One at the renovated and expanded Flyers Training Center (FTC) in Voorhees had a decidedly different feel from past camp openers.

It wasn't just some new faces (or familiar one, such as Flyers Hall of Famer Tocchet). Likewise, it wasn't just some cosmetic changes to the facility itself. Rather, there were substantive changes to how the team conducted its first day of practice during training camp.

Immediate work on systems

In the past, many of us have become conditioned to the first on-ice day of camp being primarily (or entirely) set aside for, well, conditioning skates. In 2025, there was no first-day bag skate at all: no line-to-line wind sprints, no endless laps ("NASCAR laps" as defenseman Cam York called them), and no rope laid across the middle of the ice.

Instead, right off the bat, players in the two main practice groups, engaged in situational drills and some basic systems work. Line rushes came a bit later in the session before players switched ice surfaces.

"We’re actually getting into some systems, and playing hockey. It’s different than using a rope and skating laps, that’s for sure," team captain Sean Couturier said.

Tocchet himself is a conditioning fanatic. However, the coach trusted that his players did their conditioning homework over the summer, both on the ice and in the gym.

There was, of course, an off-ice workout aspect to Day One. On the ice, however, everyone focused their energies immediately on hockey drills. The very first drill was a 3-on-2 simulation in the attack zone.

Throughout the day, Tocchet and his assistant coaches emphasized common themes from how they want the team to play. The head coach used the word "staples".

"I need to get these guys [to understand] concepts, what we want to do. We need to hold on to pucks. We don't want to throw pucks [blindly]. We want to be a better possession team. So we got to work on that stuff," the head coach said.

Staple No. 1: Force other teams to expend more energy defending. The Flyers have been a good team off the rush the past few years. However, with the exception of the Tyson Foerster-Noah Cates-Bobby Brink line last year, they often struggled to hem other teams in their defensive zone and eventually grind out goals.

Staple No. 2: Everyone needs to focus on being in the right place. Tocchet's systems heavily depend on the center to be the "glue guy" of any five-man unit.

Tocchet said that he and the staff didn't want to throw too much X-and-O detail right off the bat at the large camp-opening roster. Those points -- the Box +1 defensive zone system, breakouts, neutral zone forecheck, special teams, etc. -- will come over the course of camp. Day One was just about the overriding "staples" he expects players to keep in mind every day.