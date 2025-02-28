Friday Forecheck: Refreshed Michkov on a Roll

The 4 Nations Face-Off break gave players who did not suit up during the tournament a chance to regroup and get themselves physically and mentally ready for the NHL stretch drive.

ff-2.28
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The 4 Nations Face-Off break gave players who did not suit up during the tournament a chance to regroup and get themselves physically and mentally ready for the NHL stretch drive. In the three games the Flyers have played since the conclusion of the tournament, several players have enjoyed an offensive surge.

Owen Tippett (18 goals, 35 points for the season) has compiled four goals and an assist since the break and has tallied at least once in each game. The break enabled the winger to fully recover from an upper-body injury that had kept him out of the lineup from January 29 until the return from 4 Nations.

Noah Cates (13 goals, 26 points) kept up his strong 200-foot play throughout January and February but he endured an 11-game pointless drought offensively. He finally broke out of the slump in a big way during the home-and-home set with the Pittsburgh Penguins this week. At Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Cates notched a pair of goals and an assist. At PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Cates scored again.

Perhaps no player has seemed to be more revitalized since the break than rookie right winger Matvei Michkov (19 goals, 45 points). He is skating with more sustained energy and both the quickness of his hands and his creativity with the puck have been on display frequently over the last three games: three goals (one at 5-on-5, one power play), five assists, eight points, 15 shots on net and a traditional plus-six rating.

In last Saturday's 6-3 home win over the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, Michkov collected three points. Early in the first period, Michkov hustled to collect his own missed shot and scored from the slot on the other side.

Later, Michkov made a gorgeous pass to Sean Couturier for the captain's 200th career NHL regular season goal. Michkov subsequently collected his second assist of the game on a backhand feed to Tippett

On Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Michkov collected two more apples. He had the secondary assist on Rasmus Ristolainen's early first-period marker. Later, Michkov stole the puck back from P.O. Joseph in the offensive zone and started a tic-tac-toe sequence that ended in a Tippett goal from point blank range.

In Thursday's rematch in Pittsburgh, Michkov came away with two goals and an assist. His power play goal from the top of the left circle was a pure sniper's tally that temporarily restored control to Philadelphia.

Michkov is now tied for the NHL rookie scoring lead with Montreal Canadiens' offensive defenseman Lane Hutson. Michkov tops all NHL rookies in goals (one more than San Jose's Macklin Celebrini). The 20-year-old Russian is second to Hutson on the assist leaderboard.

Among all NHL rookie forwards, only Celebrini (19:45 of average ice time per game) has logged more minutes on the ice than Michkov's average 16 minutes per game. There are still times when Michkov doesn't play much in third periods when Philadelphia is trying to protect a lead. Nevertheless, Michkov's usage has been expanding.

Over the course of the seven games the Flyers played in February, Michkov averaged 16:33 of ice time. He also notched 10 points (5g, 5a) to easily lead all NHL rookies in February scoring. No other NHL rookie has produced more than six points this month.

News Feed

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Pens in OT, 5-4

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Penguins

Postgame 5: Flyers Flay Penguins, 6-1

5 Things: Flyers vs. Penguins

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 22 vs. Oilers

Postgame 5: Flyers Drill Oilers, 6-3

5 Things: Flyers vs. Oilers

Friday Forecheck: Toil Before the Oil

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

4 Nations: Flyers Soar in Round-Robin Wrapup

4 Nations: Sanheim Takes Part in a Classic Clash

Friday Forecheck: A Flying Send-off

4 Nations: Konecny Adapting to Unfamiliar Role

Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Postgame 5: Flyers Take 3-2 Win vs. Pens into Break

5 Things: Flyers vs. Penguins