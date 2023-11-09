Former Captain Mike Richards Returns for Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game

PHILADELPHIA (November 9, 2023) – Today, Flyers Alumni and Flyers Charities announced former Flyers captain Mike Richards will make his return to Philadelphia for the Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game set to take place at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 26. The Flyers Alumni Game will take place as part of the Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend in lead up to the induction of Mark Recchi into the Flyers Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 27. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $25 with the option to add a special Flyers Alumni Game VIP Reception ticket. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

The former captain, who led the Flyers to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, will return for the Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend celebration and hit the ice alongside Mark Recchi, Brent Fedyk, Joe Watson, John LeClair, Eric Lindros, Patrick Sharp and Brian Boucher. The full 2024 Flyers Alumni roster will be announced later this month.

The 2024 Flyers Alumni Game will mark Richards’ return to Philadelphia as he laces up for his first-ever Flyers Alumni Game when they face off against the Boston Bruins Alumni. Richards created his own history against the Bruins when he led the Flyers’ historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the 2010 Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Overall, Richards played 453 regular season games as a Flyer, tallying 133 goals (36 power play, 23 shorthanded), 216 assists, 349 points and 397 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, he appeared in 63 games, recording 16 goals, 34 assists, 50 points and 49 penalty minutes.