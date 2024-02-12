Flyers To Host P.A.L Game Presented by Toyota

PHILADELPHIA (February 12, 2024)— Tonight, in partnership with Toyota, the Philadelphia Flyers will host 200 students and officers from the 18 Police Athletic League (PAL) centers across Philadelphia at tonight’s PAL Game as the Flyers host the Arizona Coyotes. The community initiative game will include special in-game experiences for PAL members and further the three organizations’ shared mission to provide youth with educational and recreational opportunities they otherwise would not be afforded.

“The Flyers organization is proud to partner with Toyota to host community initiative games like this evening’s PAL Game to provide special experiences and opportunities to those who make a true difference in our community,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer of Comcast Spectacor. “We look forward to hosting hundreds of PAL members and highlighting the great work PAL does throughout the Philadelphia community.”

To kick off the evening, Morgan Hicks a student from Cozen PAL Center will participate in a Ceremonial Puck Drop. Hicks will also represent PAL when she is sworn in as Mayor of the Day on March 12 for PAL Day at City Hall presented by Toyota Tri-State Dealers Association. Throughout the evening, the Flyers will host dozens of PAL students for once-in-a-lifetime experiences including high fiving Flyers players as they head out to the ice, watching warmups from the penalty box, riding the Zambonis pregame and during intermission and more. Watching warmups from the Flyers bench will be PAL Officer of the Year Officer William Schneider and PAL students from Tacony PAL Center.

“The Tri-State Toyota Dealers are proud to host the Police Athletic League at this Flyers game! In partnership with the Flyers, we are happy to support PAL tonight and the impactful programs and resources they make available for the kids of Philadelphia,” says Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “PAL and the Officers are an essential part of this community and have done a great job helping form positive relationships, so we are pleased to be able to provide this fun night for both the officers and kids.”

To add to the special evening, during the game Toyota will donate $25,000 to support PAL’s ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers, fostering inclusivity and building a future where every member of our community can themselves as leaders.

About Police Athletic League (PAL)

PAL is “Cops Helping Kids.” We aspire to be the premier youth-serving organization in the city, by keeping Philadelphia youth safe and providing enriching programs completely free to disadvantaged neighborhoods. We accomplish this by having Philadelphia Police Officers, supported by civilians, offer educational, athletic, and recreational programs all while mentoring children and providing resources and opportunities to help lead them on the path to success. PAL has 18 Centers located throughout Philadelphia and 95% of the children enrolled are low income and experience food insecurities. To Learn more about PAL or find your closest center visit www.phillypal.org

About Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association

The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association (TDA) is comprised of 25 Toyota Dealers in the Greater Philadelphia market dedicated to providing customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northwestern Delaware and Southern New Jersey communities with Toyota vehicle sales and service.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options. Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s 14 U.S. operating sites.