Flyers to Host Annual Pride Game

Organization to celebrate and recognize local LGBTQ+ groups and individuals. Flyers forward and You Can Play Ambassador Scott Laughton to host guests from ongoing Pride initiative and staff from Mazzoni Center.

By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

PHILADELPHIA (January 9, 2023) - In celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Pride Game tomorrow evening as they host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Throughout the Flyers Pride Game, the organization will celebrate and recognize local LGBTQ+ groups and individuals as well as host guests through the team’s Community Ticket Grant program and Flyers forward Scott Laughton’s Pride initiative.

The New Wells Fargo Center will display special pride-themed arena LEDs, decor, and iconic rainbow hues in support of the evening. Fans will also be able to purchase a Love is Love specialty cocktail available throughout the arena as well as shop from a selection of Flyers Pride merchandise including, hoodies, hats, novelty items and more.

To kick off the Flyers Pride Game, the Flyers will welcome Speed Finney, who plays center for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education traveling Mite team along with his mom, Dr. Stacey Trooskin, Executive Medical Officer of Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia’s premier LGBTQ health and wellness center and the largest LGBTQ nonprofit in Philadelphia, to participate in the Ceremonial Puck Drop. Additional staff from Mazzoni Center will also take in the special experience of watching warmups from the Flyers bench. Riding the Zambonis pregame will be members of South Hunterdon Regional High School’s Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA), a student-run support club for fostering connections, compassion and understanding by and for LGBTQ+ high school students.

Throughout the evening, Flyers staff will have the opportunity to show their support and wear Pride shirts and pins. Flyers Charities will host an online auction featuring a number of autographed jerseys along with other Pride-themed items here beginning tomorrow evening.

Flyers forward and proud You Can Play ambassador Scott Laughton continues to support Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community by continuing his **Pride initiative** in an effort to emphasize that hockey is for everyone. To take the initiative to the next level, Laughton invited all his Pride guests from the past three seasons to return for the special game and celebrate the evening together. He will also host staff of the Mazzoni Center in his catered suite. All guests will join Laughton postgame for a special meet and greet.

In addition, through the team's Community Ticket Grant program, the Flyers will also provide complimentary tickets for Pride Game to the following LGBTQ+ organizations:

· Attic Youth Center

· Bebashi – Transition of Hope

· Gay Girls+

· Gay Officers Action League (GOAL)

· Jkidpride

· LOVELOUD Foundation

· Mazzoni Center

· Philadelphia Fight

· The School District of Philadelphia Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities

· Philly LGBTQ+ Bar Association

· South Hunterdon Regional High School GSA

· Students Run Philly Style

· Wissahickon High School GSA

The Flyers are also offering a **Pride Night specialty ticket package** including a Flyers Pride hat. Fans can purchase tickets for the Flyers Pride Game at **PhiladelphiaFlyers.com**.

