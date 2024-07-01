Flyers Sign Defenseman Erik Johnson to a One-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Erik Johnson to a one-year contract worth $1 million, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

"We're very happy to bring Erik back for next season," said Brière. "Since arriving at the deadline, Erik has fit seamlessly into our locker room and logged important minutes for us. His presence and championship experience, especially for our defensive core of players, will be valuable for our team throughout an entire season."

Johnson, 35 (3/21/88), appeared in 17 games for the Flyers last season where he recorded two goals and one assist while averaging 16:26 of ice time per game. He spent a majority of the 2023-24 season with the Buffalo Sabres, tallying three goals in 50 regular-season games before being traded to the Flyers in a deal that saw the Sabres acquire a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound blueliner is a veteran of 987 regular season games over parts of 17 seasons in the NHL with St. Louis, Colorado and the Flyers (2007-08, 2009-24). He has posted 93 goals and 250 assists for 340 points and 538 penalty minutes.

In 2021-22 he helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup Championship after he appeared in all 20 games and recorded five points (1g-4a) and a plus-minus of +10. Overall, he has 13 points (5g-8a) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Avalanche.

He ranks 11th among active NHL defensemen since 2007-08 in blocked shots (1,691), 14th in shots (1,927), and 16th in hits (1,636) and in games played (987). He was originally selected with the First overall pick by the Blues in the 2006 NHL Draft.

A native of Bloomington, Minn., Johnson has represented the United States at the 2006 and 2007 IIHF World Junior Championships. He led all defensemen in the 2007 tournament in goals (4), assists (6) and points (11) and was named the best defenseman at the tournament and named to the WJC All-Star Team.