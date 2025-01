The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has loaned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov and forward Olle Lycksell back to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Flyers have recalled Anthony Richard.

The Flyers play next against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m on Thursday, January 23. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.