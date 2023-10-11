Flyers Broadcast Network to Debut New Shows and Upgrades for the 2023-24 Season

The Flyers Broadcast Network (FBN) will debut in the 2023-24 NHL season with a lineup featuring upgrades to fans’ favorite shows and two new programs to give the most complete Flyers coverage throughout the upcoming season.

New to the FBN lineup is Hockey & Hounds with Head Coach John Tortorella. Hockey & Hounds returns for its second season, first on its new home with host Jason Myrtetus. This is an exclusive weekly discussion of Flyers hockey right from the point of view of the Flyers bench boss. Along with the hockey talk comes Tortorella’s passion for animal welfare. Each week the team will partner with Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) and Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) for an adoptable animal along with events and news happening to get involved within the animal community. Hockey & Hounds is a must listen for animal lovers and hockey fans who want inside information on the team coming directly from Coach Tortorella.

Also new for the season, the Flyers Broadcast Network has partnered with Snow The Goalie podcast to bring the same great edge and hockey talk to amplify the show’s talent and personality across a multitude of platforms. The podcast is hosted by Russell Joy, Anthony SanFilippo and former Flyer, Chris Therien. In addition to the Snow The Goalie podcast will be the return of the popular Press Row Show. A first-of-its-kind discussion platform that fans can tune into at intermission that brings the media personalities take directly from the press box.

FBN will feature show upgrades to Flyers Daily, Broadcasters Roundtable and Prospect Pipeline. Flyers Daily is hosted by Jason Myrtetus and offers the most hardcore of Flyers fans their daily fix of news for all things Orange and Black. The show will provide the same need-to-know news and rotating guests from the team. The Broadcasters Roundtable is hosted by a rotating select panel of Flyers broadcasters to discuss, analyze and debate everything going on with the team. Prospect Pipeline is hosted by Brian Smith and Bill Meltzer and deep dives into the future of the Flyers that is stretched out across the globe with players in Europe, junior and NCAA ranks, as well as an inside look at the two most anticipated events in the hockey world – the IIHF World Junior Championships and the NHL Draft.

The Flyers Broadcast Network is the modern-day equivalent of the radio broadcasts that made Gene Hart famous and have been a staple of Flyers history. Fans can follow FBN on twitter (@FlyersBroadcast) and can visit FBN’s webpage here for more information.

Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 NHL season are on-sale now with Ticketmaster here. Inside Edge Memberships are currently available for purchase. Click hereto request ticket information, call 215.952.5226, or visit ourwebsite. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the FlyerWire newsletter to stay up-to-date with all of the latest Flyers information including exclusive pre-sales, breaking news, event updates and special offers.