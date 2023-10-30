Flyers Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Month Ahead of Military Appreciation Game Presented by Toyota

PHILADELPHIA (October 30, 2023) – The Philadelphia Flyers announced today their plans in celebration of Military Appreciation Month ahead of the team’s annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Kings. As a part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to the Philadelphia community, the Flyers have worked closely with multiple organizations to honor and pay tribute to Philadelphia’s brave active-duty service members and veterans.

“The entire Flyers organization is proud to honor those who have sacrificed so much for not only the Philadelphia community, but for our country,” said Keith Jones, President of Hockey Operations. “From the work that Cam and Torts are doing with Team Foster to our community relations department’s efforts with local organizations, it is admirable. We look forward to honoring and thanking our brave active-duty service members and veterans with these special events throughout the month.”

“The Flyers are a family, and throughout Flyers history, giving back has always been an important part of this organization’s role in the community,” said Cindy Stutman, Senior Vice President of Community Relations. "We are forever grateful to our local service members and veterans. We are proud to work with local community organizations to honor their bravery and thank them for their service. ”

Flyers USO Skate

On Tuesday, October 31, the Flyers and Toyota will partner with United Service Organizations (USO) for the second year to host 20 active-duty service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Marine Corps to take in Flyers practice and join the team on the ice for a special skate afterwards at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J. Following the skate, the group will be treated to a tour of the locker room and enjoy lunch and provided tickets to Saturday’s Military Appreciation Game. Select player signed Military-themed Flyers jerseys will be available for auction November 4-10.

Debut of Emmy-Award Winning Docuseries “New Heights: Warriors”

On Thursday, November 2, On the Fly Productions will release its latest Emmy Award-winning docuseries “New Heights: Warriors” which highlights the Flyers Warriors Hockey Program through the lens of five extraordinary individuals. The Flyers Warriors Hockey Program was developed to provide U.S. Military Veterans with valuable resources to assist with the transition to civilian life through hockey. In a few short years, it has become the benchmark for all Warriors hockey programs throughout the country and the model organization in providing direct services and interaction opportunities for veterans. Fans can catch the debut of the docuseries premiere on the Philadelphia Flyers YouTube channel.

Flyers Team Up to Provide Veteran with Service Dog

Spearheaded by Flyers forward Cam Atkinson who is a proud advocate of military appreciation initiatives and a Co-Founder of Force Network Fund, Flyers Charities, Flyers Alumni Association, Force Network Fund and The John and Christine Tortorella Family Foundation have teamed up and partnered with Philadelphia-based Team Foster to purchase a service dog for a member of the Flyers Warriors. With the help of a $30,000 donation from the listed groups, they will work with Team Foster to identify a recipient and pair them with a service dog at a later date. Staff and volunteers from Team Foster will attend Military Appreciation Game on Saturday, November 4, where the Flyers will highlight the Team Foster service dog program in-game.

“I think it is very important to support and honor those that protect us and allow us to play the game that we love”, said Atkinson. The Flyers Warriors is an incredible organization helping veterans transition to civilian life through hockey, and this was the least we could do for one of its members.”

Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota

With the help of Toyota, the Flyers annual Military Appreciation Game is set to host hundreds of active-duty service members and veterans and will include a moment of honor to show thanks for their service along with additional in-game recognitions. Courtesy of Toyota, all fans who attend the game will receive a camouflage Flyers rally towel with a space to fill in who they "salute".

Prior to the game, the Flyers will hold a special ceremonial puck drop featuring retired Army Staff Sergeant and three-time Paralympic medalist Rico Roman along with former active-duty Army paratrooper and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts. Taking in a special experience of watching warmups from the Flyers bench will be members of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry who are set to be deployed in early 2024. The club will honor the group with a special send-off during the game. The Flyers and Toyota have also provided game tickets to local military organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program.

The Flyers will also offer a special ticket package to honor and recognize service members. All special ticket package purchasers will also receive a challenge coin to commemorate the night. Tickets to the Flyers Military Appreciation game are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.