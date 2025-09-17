Flyers Premiere All Access Show "The Flyers Way" Presented by Xfinity

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers launched “’The Flyers Way: Rebuilding the Orange and Black’ presented by Xfinity,” a behind-the-scenes docuseries from the club’s Emmy Award-winning in-house content shop, On the Fly Productions. Throughout the 2025-26 season, camera crews will follow the Flyers like never before to document the next phase of the team’s rebuild, beginning with the historic 2025 NHL Draft.

The series will bring Flyers fans unprecedented access to the inner workings of the organization, from intimate conversations with Flyers players and coaches and in-depth looks at front office decisions, to the intense moments that occur within the long grind of an NHL season. Episodes will drop throughout the season and will be available to stream for free on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and on the team’s YouTube channel.

“Our fans are the heart of everything we do, so it’s been a longtime goal of mine to share more of these inside moments with them,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “I’ve seen first-hand the talent of our content team and their commitment to sharing impactful stories. Together with our outstanding partners at Xfinity supporting our efforts, we look forward to bringing Flyers fans along for an exciting ride ahead.”

The first episode is available to watch now. Episode one brings Flyers fans behind the curtain through a busy offseason, including the heart-pounding final moments leading up to the team drafting sixth overall pick Porter Martone and trading up for Jack Nesbitt at 12th overall. The episode also follows new head coach Rick Tocchet as he takes the reins and meets with the team for the first time during development camp. Future episodes will follow the team through Tocchet’s first season coaching the orange and black, including training camp, road trips, and other defining moments.

“Our fans saw us take major strides as an organization this summer, but this will be the first time they see some of the private moments that paved the way for those big moves,” said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. “I’m excited for them to see the interactions between our scouts and management team in the final moments before decisions were made at the draft. They will also hear Coach Tocchet share his vision with the prospects, which speaks volumes to the strong culture he is helping us build for this organization.”

The series will also step into the war room with Flyers Governor and Comcast Spectacor Chairman & CEO Dan Hilferty, President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones, Briere, and other key voices in the Flyers organization, giving fans a closer look than ever before at the team’s road to success.

On the Fly Productions is the award-winning, in-house content division of the Philadelphia Flyers. From dynamic behind-the-scenes storytelling to cutting-edge game day coverage, On the Fly has established itself as an industry leader of full-service content production. Since its launch in 2021, On the Fly Productions has won 5 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards and has received many other top honors, including Telly Awards, Golden Matrix Awards, Stanley Awards and more.