Flyers Announce Dates For the Return of the Community Caravan

Summer is here, and the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is back! Now in its eighth-consecutive year, the 2024 Flyers Community Caravan will bring Flyers fun to fans through its summer-long event series spanning the tri-state area.

Flyers Community Caravan will kick off the summer with its "Shore Tour," spanning from July 9 to July 11, visiting North Wildwood, NJ, Ocean City, NJ, and Sea Isle City, NJ. Additional stops throughout the Greater Philadelphia region will take place throughout late July, August and September in lead up to the Flyers 2024-25 season.

Fans can look forward to getting their hands on a lineup of exclusive Flyers-themed giveaways, including hats, Gritty key chains, wallet/card holders, beach coolers, and more. Each stop will feature appearances by the Flyers own In-Arena Host Everett Jackson, Flyers Alumni, the Flyers Ice Team, and Gritty!

2024 Flyers Community Caravan dates and locations include:

Tuesday, July 9 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

North Wildwood, NJ | Albert Allen Park | 2200 Delaware Ave North Wildwood, NJ

Wednesday, July 10 – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ocean City, NJ | Sports and Civic Center | 6th Street and the Boardwalk Ocean City, NJ

Thursday, July 11 – 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sea Isle, NJ | Excursion Park | 2 41st Street, Sea Isle City, NJ

Wednesday, July 17

Media, PA | Veterans Square and State Street, Media, PA

Saturday, July 20 – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Northeast Skatezone |10990 Decatur Rd Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, July 24 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Flyers Training Center | 601 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ

Tuesday, August 6 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bensalem National Night Out | 2400 Byberry Road Bensalem, PA

Saturday, September 14

University of Delaware | Fred Rust Ice Arena | 549 S College Ave, Newark, DE