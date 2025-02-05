Applications are Now Open for Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders Presented by Holman

To celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Flyers are encouraging young women interested in working in sports to apply for the team’s Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders program presented by Holman. Selected participants will receive an official working credential for the Flyers game on Thursday, March 6 against the Winnipeg Jets along with four tickets to the game. Participants will also attend a welcome reception where they will meet with other members of the program and the full group of Flyers female leaders.

"After receiving hundreds of applications and mentoring over 50 young women in the first two seasons of Next Shift, it's clear that there is a strong demand for this program as so many young women are deeply inspired by sports and eager to pursue careers in the industry," said Blair Listino, Flyers Alternate Governor and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Comcast Spectacor. "Now in its third season, Next Shift has proven to be a highly successful initiative, helping to cultivate female talent in the sports industry. Many of our mentees have gone on to secure internships and full-time positions, including roles within our organization." Again this season, the Flyers will partner with Holman, a global automotive services leader and certified women-owned business, to create a one-of-a-kind shadowing opportunity. Participants will receive a behind-the-scenes look into the role of their female mentor throughout the course of a Flyers’ gameday. The program is part of the organization's celebration of Women's History Month and the year-round efforts to promote and foster female talent in the front office.

“As a women-owned business, our entire organization is incredibly proud to partner with the Flyers to support the next generation of female leaders through the Next Shift program,”

said Holman’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Corporate Assets Kristina Nicoles. “This event offers a terrific opportunity for young women to connect with and learn from a group of exceptional women and the program aligns perfectly with Holman’s mission of continuing to drive what’s right throughout the communities we call home.”

Since launching in 2022, the Next Shift program has resulted in a number of the young women who participated being hired as interns or full-time employees within the Flyers organization across a variety of departments including communications, community relations, corporate partnerships, sales, special events and more.

Applications will close on February 14 at 11:59 P.M. ET. Those selected for the program will be notified the week of February 17. Learn more and apply at https://www.nhl.com/flyers/community/next-shift