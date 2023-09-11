Flyers Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Schedule and Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their schedule and roster for the 2023 Flyers Rookie Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The camp will consist of on-ice sessions over six days and include a pair of games against the New York Rangers rookies. The first day will see the rookies have practice sessions before they kick off games on back-to-back nights, Friday, Sept. 15 (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 16 (5:05 p.m.). Both games will be hosted at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Flyers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Rookie Camp on-ice sessions at Flyers Training Center are free and open to the public. Fans interested in attending the Rookie Series Games can purchase tickets at PPLCenter.com.