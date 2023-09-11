Flyers Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Schedule and Roster

News Feed

NBC Sports Philadelphia names Brian Boucher Flyers Game Analyst

NBC Sports Philadelphia names Brian Boucher Flyers Game Analyst
Transaction Analysis: Frost Deal Works for Both Sides

Transaction Analysis: Frost Deal Works for Both Sides
Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to a Two-Year Contract

Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to a Two-Year Contract
Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Ticket On-Sale for 2nd Annual Casino Night

Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Ticket On-Sale for 2nd Annual Casino Night
Flyers Release 2023-24 National Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Release 2023-24 National Broadcast Schedule
Liftoff Recap: Fresh Perspectives

Liftoff Recap: Fresh Perspectives
Transaction Analysis: Explaining Bonk's Entry-Level Deal

Transaction Analysis: Explaining Bonk's Entry-Level Deal
Fantasy Camp Brings Alumni and Fans Together

Fantasy Camp Brings Alumni and Fans Together
Flyers sign defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract

Flyers sign defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract
Flyers Charities/Community Touches All Facets of Delaware Valley Life

Flyers Charities/Community Touches All Facets of Delaware Valley Life
Philadelphia Flyers Acquire the Rights to Massimo Rizzo from Hurricanes

Philadelphia Flyers Acquire the Rights to Massimo Rizzo from Hurricanes
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Show Confidence in Ersson's Future

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Show Confidence in Ersson's Future
Prospect Watch: Michkov Moves to Center in KHL Preseason

Prospect Watch: Michkov Moves to Center in KHL Preseason
Philadelphia Flyers Sign Goaltender Samuel Ersson To A Two-Year Contract Extension

Philadelphia Flyers Sign Goaltender Samuel Ersson To A Two-Year Contract
WJSS: Gauthier Bags Two vs. Sweden

WJSS: Gauthier Bags Two vs. Sweden
Prospect Watch: Alexis Gendron

Prospect Watch: Alexis Gendron
Flyers Sign Alexis Gendron to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Flyers Sign Alexis Gendron to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
Three Flyers Prospects Headed to 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase

Three Flyers Prospects Headed to 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase

Flyers Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Schedule and Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their schedule and roster for the 2023 Flyers Rookie Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Roster_Camp_Roster
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their schedule and roster for the 2023 Flyers Rookie Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The camp will consist of on-ice sessions over six days and include a pair of games against the New York Rangers rookies. The first day will see the rookies have practice sessions before they kick off games on back-to-back nights, Friday, Sept. 15 (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 16 (5:05 p.m.). Both games will be hosted at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Flyers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Rookie Camp on-ice sessions at Flyers Training Center are free and open to the public. Fans interested in attending the Rookie Series Games can purchase tickets at PPLCenter.com.

Flyers 2023 Rookie Camp Roster
- 0.09 MB
Download Flyers 2023 Rookie Camp Roster
2023 Flyers Rookie Camp Schedule (All times ET*)
DATE
ON-ICE SESSION
TIME
LOCATION
Thursday, Sept. 14
Practice
11:30 a.m.

Flyers Training Center

Friday, Sept. 15**
Morning Skate
10:30 a.m.

Flyers Training Center

Game #1 vs. NYR
7:05 p.m.

PPL Center

Saturday, Sept. 16**
Game #2 vs. NYR
5:05 p.m.

PPL Center

Sunday, Sept. 17
Practice
10 a.m.

Flyers Training Center

Monday, Sept. 18
Practice
11 a.m.

Flyers Training Center

Tuesday, Sept. 19
Practice
11 a.m.

Flyers Training Center

*Media interested in covering Flyers Rookie Camp sessions at Flyers Training Center, please contact Joe Siville and Megan Kogut for your attendance and coverage requests.

**Media interested in covering the Rookie Series Games at PPL Center, please contact Allie Samuelsson and Bob Rotruck ([email protected]) for credential purposes.

Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 NHL season are on-sale now with Ticketmaster here. Inside Edge Memberships are currently available for purchase. Click here to request ticket information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our website. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the FlyerWire newsletter to stay up-to-date with all of the latest Flyers information including exclusive pre-sales, breaking news, event updates and special offers.