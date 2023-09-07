Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce Ticket On-Sale for 2nd Annual Casino Night

PHILADELPHIA (September 7, 2023) – It’s time to go all-in on a night of glamour, gowns and games and purchase tickets to the 2nd annual Flyers Charities Casino Night. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the team will hold Casino Night on Thursday, November 16 at Vie on Broad Street just north of City Hall. Coming off a successful inaugural event last year, Flyers Charities Casino Night is upping the ante with a swanky, new venue right in the heart of Center City, a red carpet experience and the opportunity for fans to rub elbows with their favorite Flyers players and personalities all while raising funds to benefit Flyers Charities. The event will start at 7 p.m. for general admission tickets and 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. Tickets for the 2nd Annual Flyers Casino Night are on sale now at FlyersCharities.com.

"It was awesome to be in that casino-type atmosphere,” said Flyers forward Travis Konecny. “The guys really got into it playing games right next to the fans. I'm really looking forward to getting back there again this year."

Casino Night will once again be hosted by former Flyers radio color commentator Steve Coates with music provided by in-arena host Everett "DJ Hollywood" Jackson, and feature a night of Vegas-style fun. Attendees can look forward to chancing their luck alongside their favorite players at casino-style games including blackjack, poker, roulette and Big Six Wheel. Tickets will also include a one-of-a-kind gift, access to a silent auction and the chance to win high-value prizes including the opportunity to watch practice and enjoy a catered lunch with Daniel Briere and Keith Jones at Flyers Training Center.

"I have this circled on my calendar and it's one I'm really looking forward to,” said Keith Jones, President of Hockey Operations. “This event connects our players and the fans outside of the typical rink atmosphere, and you can really see the difference it makes. It was evident that everyone who came out last year had a great time and there are even better prizes to be won this year."

Fans looking to elevate their experience can purchase VIP tickets for an exclusive chance to mingle and take photos with players and other VIPs on a red carpet. VIPs attendees will enjoy top-shelf drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres along with additional entertainment before the main event. A limited number of both general admission and VIP tickets will be sold and sellouts are expected. Dress attire for the event is cocktail/formal, and attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

“Last year’s inaugural Flyers Charities Casino Night was such a blast, and we can’t wait to bring it back this season,” said Senior Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Flyers Charities Cindy Stutman. “The commitment from our players, the support from our fans and the buy-in from our organization as a whole makes events like this possible and allows us to continue to raise funds to further our mission of supporting local families impacted by cancer, growing the game of hockey and improving sustainability efforts.”

With the help of events like Flyers Charities Casino Night, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have contributed more than $32 million back to the community through financial grants, scholarships, programs and in-kind donations. Tickets for the 2nd Annual Flyers Casino Night are on sale now at FlyersCharities.com.