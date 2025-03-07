Flyers Acquire 2027 Third Round Pick for Andrei Kuzmenko and 2025 Seventh Round Pick

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have acquired the Los Angeles Kings’ third round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko and the Flyers seventh round pick in 2025.

By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers will retain 50% of Kuzmenko's salary. The club now owns eight picks in the 2027 NHL Draft including two in the third round.

Kuzmenko was traded to the Flyers on January 31st with Jakob Pelletier from Calgary in exchange for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. He has 197 NHL games played with 67 goals, 73 assists, 140 points. In seven games for the Flyers, he tallied two goals and three assists.

