Porter Martone wasted no time making an impact in his debut for the Michigan State Spartans

With Michigan State leading 3-0, Martone controlled the puck on the left side and passed it across to Nashville Predators 2025 first-rounder Ryker Lee. Skating downhill into the right slot, Lee rifled home a shot to build a four-goal cushion for the Spartans.

In addition to his goal and primary assist, Martone showed a hint of a "take-no-guff" competitive streak. Martone worked a give-and-go in transition with Russell for a good scoring chance. The goaltender made the save for a stoppage. As Martone skated around on the other side, Windsor's Owen Jones gave Martone a gratuitous bump as he went past. Martone wasted no time going right back at Jones.

Martone's teammate, aggressive winger Shane Vansaghi. also appeared in the game. The Flyers 2025 second-round pick played right wing on a line centered by Columbus Blue Jackets 2024 first-rounder Cayden Lindstrom.

Michigan State opens its regular season schedule on Thursday and Friday (Oct. 9-10) with home games in East Lansing against New Hampshire.

Flyers Prospect mini-roundup

Yegor Zavragin (G, SKA St. Petersburg, KHL): The 20-year-old goaltender has played in five regular season games to date for SKA, posting a 3-2-0 record, 2.21 goals against average, .936 save percentage and one shutout. He also played one game for SKA's minor-league farm team, stopping 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win.

Jack Berglund (C, FBK, SHL): The Flyers' 2024 second-round pick impressed in Development Camp and during the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase. He has dressed in five regular season Swedish Hockey League games to date this season for Färjestad BK Karlstad.

Jack Nesbitt (C, Windsor, OHL): Nesbitt has appeared in one regular season OHL game to date for the Windsor Spitfires. The 12th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft impressed in Rookie Camp and the first half of NHL training camp before he returned to his junior club.

Matthew Gard (C, Red Deer, WHL): Another Rookie Camp standout who stuck around NHL camp for a while. Flyers 2025 second-round pick (57th overall) Gard tallied his first regular season goal of the 2025-26 campaign in Red Deer's 4-2 win over Lethbridge. He also had an excellent night in the faceoff circle. Gard has appeared in two games to date for the Rebels.

Spencer Gill (D, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL): The smooth-skating, huge-framed (6-foot-4, 213 pounds) 2024 second-round pick made a successful regular season debut for his new team, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He didn't record a point, but Gill showed his ranginess and played a strong defensive game.

Max Westergård (W, Frölunda HC, SHL): The high-energy 2025 fifth-round pick dressed in 11 SHL playoff games last season. He's built off it so far this year, appearing for Finland at the Summer Showcase and earning an opening night SHL roster spot with Frölunda. He's off to an excellent offensive start, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in his first three games of the regular season.