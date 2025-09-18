Brick by Brick: Flyers Launch 2025-26 Season Marketing Campaign

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the organization’s new marketing campaign for the 2025-26 season. The tagline, “Brick by Brick,” marks a turning point since the start of the Flyers’ “New Era of Orange,” and is inspired by a renewed commitment to rebuilding its legacy. The campaign will be featured across all team platforms, including digital content, in-arena experiences, retail offerings and more throughout the 2025-26 season, beginning with the start of training camp today.

“Two seasons ago, we laid out our vision for ‘A New Era of Orange,’ a clear roadmap to restoring a legacy nearly six decades in the making.” said Philadelphia Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty. “Since then, the dedication of our players, coaches, and staff, paired with the unwavering support from our fans, has affirmed our commitment to rebuilding the right way with no shortcuts. Brick by brick, we are laying a foundation of grit, accountability, and pride that will define the next chapter of Flyers hockey.”

The new campaign follows a series of defining offseason moves for the Flyers, including the hiring of Flyers Hall of Famer and former captain Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in franchise history. In addition to Tocchet’s hiring, the Flyers’ offseason consisted of prominent strides including the acquisition of forward Trevor Zegras, multi-year extensions of rising franchise leaders Noah Cates and Cam York, and one of the highest graded NHL draft selections in modern franchise history.

“From the earliest conversations I had with Dan, Danny and Keith, the biggest thing that stuck out to me was the progress made over the past few seasons to set this organization up for long-term, sustained success,” said Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet. “The opportunity to build upon that groundwork is what brought me back to Philadelphia. Tough work lies ahead, but I believe, without a doubt, that the glory days of this franchise are ahead.”

Following a brief road trip to start the season, the Flyers will return for Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on Monday, October 13 against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2025-2026 home season are on sale now at [PhiladelphiaFlyers.com]PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.