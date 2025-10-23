Bank of America to be Official Bank Partner of the Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia 76ers and Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers today announced Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, will be the teams’ and Xfinity Mobile Arena’s official banking partner starting in the 2025-26 season. As part of the agreement, Bank of America will own naming rights to Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Club Level. Together, the bank and the teams will work together to help support small businesses and drive greater youth access to sports across Greater Philadelphia.

“This is a historic partnership that will expand Bank of America’s Philadelphia presence well beyond the ice, court, or stage,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Spectacor and Governor, Philadelphia Flyers. “The Philadelphia region has the most passionate fans, storied franchises, and is a top concert destination. Alongside the 76ers, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Bank of America to engage with our city and region at games, concerts, and increase community programs through education and resources in the years to come.”

“This partnership with Bank of America represents more than just a collaboration, it’s a shared commitment to uplifting the communities we serve,” said Tad Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and the Philadelphia 76ers. “Together with our partners at Comcast Spectacor and Bank of America, we will leverage the power of sports to create impactful youth programming, as well as amplify the incredible small business community we have throughout the Philadelphia region. This is a partnership we are really proud of because it’s centered around our fans, our community, and the ability to drive positive change.”

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia 76ers and Xfinity Mobile Arena,” said Jim Dever, President, Bank of America Greater Philadelphia. “By harnessing the passion fans have for these three iconic organizations, we know the Greater Philadelphia community – from small businesses looking to take success to the next level, to kids who are practicing to become a future All Star – will benefit from the work we will do together.

Community Focus

Central to the multi-year partnership are efforts to strengthen communities and small businesses in the Greater Philadelphia area through education, increased resources, and interactive community-based programs.

Spirit of Small Business: Bank of America will be the presenting partner of the 76ers’ small business platform, which includes the Spirit of Small Business Program and the Enrich Program. Both organizations will collaborate to elevate these programs, such as providing strategic business and marketing support throughout the year.

Youth Hockey Community Initiative: Bank of America will also be the presenting partner of a youth-hockey-focused community impact initiative. This includes donating up to $250,000 of hockey equipment to schools in the Greater Philadelphia region throughout the duration of the partnership.

Additional Small Business Amplification & Youth Programing: All organizations will collaborate to create programs aimed at supporting small businesses and promoting youth development. This includes donating to community partners, providing discounts to fans who buy small business goods and services, and activating regional school districts. Additional details regarding these community initiatives and programs across the Greater Philadelphia region will be shared at a later date.

Partnership Terms

The partnership begins in the 2025-26 season. The agreement includes Club Level naming rights at Xfinity Mobile Arena and additional advertisement sponsorships for all Flyers and 76ers home games.