5 Things: Rookie Series Game 2

The fourth annual Rookie Series between the Philadelphia Flyers prospects and their New York Rangers counterparts concludes on Saturday evening at the PPL Center in Allentown. Game time is 5:00 p.m. EDT.

On Friday, John Snowden's squad skated to a 4-3 win in overtime. The Flyers trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third period but rallied twice to tie the game.

Denver Barkey, Alexis Gendron (shorthanded) and Jacob Gaucher tallied in regulation. Nikita Grebenkin notched the winning goal in sudden death. Carson Bjarnason went the distance in net, settling in after the first period.

Here are five things to watch in Sunday's rematch. The game will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

1. Bark.... and Bite

Barkey was arguably the Flyers Rookies' most consistently impressive forward on the shift-in and shift-out basis in the opener. Apart from scoring the Flyers' first goal off a nice cross-ice feed from third-year pro Tucker Robertson, Barkey impressed with his speed, hustle and tenacity on both sides of the puck.

Barkey, in fact, had at least two other prime scoring chances on Friday in addition to the goal he scored early in the second period. The former London Knights captain also won numerous 50-50 puck battles against larger opponents.

The line with Phantoms/Flyers forward Jacob Gaucher centering Barkey and first-year pro winger Devin Kaplan accounted for two of the Flyers' three goals in regulation. Kaplan set up Gaucher for the game-tying tally in the third period. On the sequence, Kaplan showed some agility as he maneuvered in the offensive zone. Gaucher set up shop on the doorstep.

2. The Nesbitt Line

The trio of Alex Bump, 2025 first-round pick Jack Nesbitt and third-year pro Samu Tuomaala impressed in Friday's match. The line wasn't quite able to connect for a goal. However, the line generated extensive puck possession and several scoring opportunities. This was especially true in the Flyers' dominant second period.

The three members of the line are at different places in the development spectrum as is typical of a rookie camp. Bump aims to challenge for an NHL opening night out of the main training camp. Nesbitt, who made several good plays with the puck on Friday, is in his first pro camp. Finnish sniper Tuomaala is trying to get his career back on track after struggling somewhat in his second season with Lehigh Valley.

While they play somewhat differing styles, all three players are blessed with good hands and offensive anticipation. Bump also made a couple of good plays to help out defensively in crunch time. Snowden double-shifted Bump in the third period of Friday's game.

3. Flyers blueline prospects

2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk did not play in Friday's game. Snowden shuffled the defensive pairings a bit from the combinations sported at Thursday's practice in Voorhees.

In the Rookie Series opener, third-year Phantoms defenseman Ethan Samson showed his ability to jump into the play offensively. Fellow third-year pro Hunter McDonald played a stabilizing role on the blueline, paired with 2025 draftee Luke Vlooswyck. Phantoms rookie Ty Murchison displayed some of the physical style he needs to be successful.

Meanwhile, 2024 second-round pick Spencer Gill had a couple of sequences on Friday in which his combination of imposing size and ranginess on his skates stood out. He showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that sidelined him from the 2025 QMJHL playoffs and Memorial Cup tournament.

4. Costanzo's turn in goal

2023 second-round draftee Bjarnason had some rough patches during the first period of Friday's game. Thereafter, he settled in over the rest of the game, including a crucial sequence with two saves in the third period with the Rangers pressuring to restore a lead. Overall, he finished with 21 saves on 24 shots.

On Saturday, rookie camp invitee Joey Costanzo will be between the pipes for the Flyers. The 20-year-old undrafted netminder was teammates with Nesbitt the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires.

5. Some different faces

Apart from fellow first-round picks Bonk and Jett Luchanko (held off the ice until NHL camp), several players on the Flyers Rookie Camp roster did not dress in Friday's game. This included 2025 sixth-round pick Nathan Quinn up front and 2024 seventh-rounder Austin Moline on the blueline.

On Saturday, apart from the change in goal, look for a bit of change in the starting lineup. Additionally, Snowden may experiment with some different line combinations in the rematch.

For reference, the Flyers used the following combos on Friday:

20 Alex Bump - 73 Jack Nesbitt - 56 Samu Tuomaala

29 Nikita Grebenkin - 23 Karsen Dorwart - 92 Alexis Gendron

52 Denver Barkey - 78 Jacob Gaucher - 12 Devin Kaplan

68 Sawyer Boulton - 86 Matthew Gard - 85 Tucker Robertson

41 Hunter McDonald - 67 Luke Vlooswyk

60 Andre Mondoux - 75 Ethan Samson

96 Ty Murchison - 42 Spencer Gill

64 Carson Bjarnasson

[34 Joey Costanzo]

The scratched players from Saturday's lineup will skate at the PPL Center. The players in the starting lineup will not have a morning skate.