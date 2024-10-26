5 Things: Flyers vs. Wild

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-5-1) return to action Saturday afternoon to host John Hynes' Minnesota Wild (5-0-2). Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Flyers and Wild. The teams will rematch in St. Paul on December 14.

The Flyers enter this game looking to snap a six-game winless streak (0-5-1). On Wednesday, the Flyers lost on the road to the Washington Capitals, 6-3. The Wild, who remain undefeated in regulation, are coming off a 4-2 road victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here are five things to watch in Saturday's matinee:

1. Getting traffic to the net

The Flyers dug themselves a 4-0 hole against Washington on Wednesday. Subsequently, Philly rallied for three goals to draw back within 4-3 before a pair of empty net goals for the Caps sealed the 6-3 final.

For the Flyers, it's vital to build off the positive portions of Wednesday's game. Yes, the Caps took their foot off the gas a bit with a huge lead and nearly paid the price. But the Flyers did a good job of forcing the issue to climb back into the game,

First and foremost, the Flyers finally started getting pucks AND bodies to the net with regularity. Compare and contrast three plays to see the difference.

In the first period, on their first power play, Flyers center Morgan Frost sent a center point wrist shot at the net. With no one screening the goalie or available to tip the puck, it became an easy save.

In the second period, a seeing-eye shot by Owen Tippett from a low-percentage spot found the net. Why? Sean Couturier "took the goalie's eyes away" with an effective screen.

In the third period, a Matvei Michkov power play wrister from near the spot where Frost shot in the first period became a goal. Why? First of all, it was a deceptive release by Michkov. But it would not have been a goal, in all likelihood, if not for another screen provided by Flyers captain Couturier.

2. Set a positive tone early

The Flyers remain a bit of a fragile team right now on the heels of what has gone on over their current spell of four straight regulation losses. There were some potential building blocks from the latter half of Wednesday's game.

For the Flyers, a strong first period against the Wild is a must: go to intermission leading or even. Then take the next step over the final 40 minutes. Keep things simple but persistent.

3. Don't over-rely on special teams

It's not a secret that the Flyers have struggled in their five-on-five play for the balance of the season's first seven games.

Defensively, the structure has had segments of games where the Flyers look to be getting on the right track but subsequent breakdowns or letdowns in execution or discipline have been fatal during the winless streak. Offensively, finding cohesion and puck possession as five-man units is still a work in progress.

The Flyers five-on-five woes have masked two positives: both the penalty kill (26-for-29, 89.7 percent) and the power play (7-for-29, 24.1 percent) have been good enough to win games for the team if the five-on-five play was even average to date.

4. Next man up mentality

Cam York got banged up near the end of Wednesday's game in Washington. He did not practice on Friday and his availability this weekend remains uncertain. The Flyers shuffled around defense pairs at practice, trying out some different combinations.

Travis Konecny also did not practice on Friday. Officially, he is day-to-day. Bobby Brink, who was scratched last game, took Konecny's spot in Friday's practice.

Regardless of who is or is not available against the Wild, the Minnesota club will feel no sympathy. The Flyers have to be ready to compete against a team that's been playing strong hockey to open this season.

5. Between the pipes: Ersson vs. Gustavsson

Countrymen Samuel Ersson and Filip Gustavsson know each other very well. They shared the Team Sweden net at the 2024 IIHF World Championships and played against one another both in the American Hockey League.

Ersson has played better so far this season than his stats would suggest (1-2-1, 3.22 GAA, .886 SV%). Meanwhile, Gustavsson won NHL Third Star of the Week last week and is off to a scorching hot start (4-0-1, 1.40 GAA, .952 SV%).