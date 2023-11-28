5 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

Beginning a busy week of games within the Metropolitan Division, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) will host Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (12-8-0) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the third of four meetings this season between the Flyers and Hurricanes, and the second and final game in Philadelphia. The season series will conclude at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 24. The teams split the first two meetings this season, with the road team prevailing in both games.

On Oct. 30 at Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers lost, 3-2. A late third period goal by Teuvo Teräväinen proved to be the difference. Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway scored first period goals for the Flyers. Philly dominated most of the third period but one fatal mistake in the defensive zone was the Flyers' undoing.

On Nov. 15 in Raleigh, a combination of outstanding goaltending by Carter Hart (32 saves) and 30 blocked shots by the team in front of him carried the evening in a 3-1 Flyers win. At the 1:50 mark of the first period, Tippett received a backhanded touch pass from Morgan Frost and immediately wired home a goal from the top of the right circle. The Flyers later received goals from Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling.

Here are five things to watch in Tuesday's game:

1. Balanced offensive contributions

Through the first 21 games of the 2023-24 regular season, the Flyers have had nine different players chip in at least 10 points so far. For the Flyers to generate enough offense to win games, it will be important to receive contributions on different nights from a varied assortment of players since they lack an offensive superstar.

Goals were hard to come by, despite a healthy volume of scoring chances, over the Flyers' last three games. The Flyers scored a combined three regulation goals in two road games against the New York Islanders and a home game against the Rangers. Much of it had to do with the stellar goaltending of the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (twice in four nights) and the Rangers' Igor Shesterkin.

As the Flyers face off for the third time against the Hurricanes, they'll need to be as opportunistic as they were in the meeting in Raleigh the last time the teams played. Quick execution, such as with the Tippett goal, activating defensemen to join the play offensively and not missing the net or getting blocked when there's a look from the slot would go a long way toward providing much-needed goal support.

Entering Tuesday's game, defenseman Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers offensively with 16 points (2g, 14a) in 21 games played. He's followed by top goal-scorer Konecny (11g, 4a, 15 points), Joel Farabee (who has consistently played well on both sides of the puck and has eight goals and seven assists), Cam Atkinson (8g, 6a), Tippett (7g, 7a), and Sean Couturier (5g, 9a in 19 games).

2. Off-puck play

In an ideal world, the Flyers will at least hold their own in the puck possession battle at 5-on-5 against the Hurricanes. Philadelphia has shown dramatic improvement overall this season in breaking out of their defensive zone, moving the puck up ice, and establishing a forecheck.

Doing so on a 60-minute basis against the Hurricanes, however, is exceptionally tough. The Hurricanes have statistically been an elite team in terms of puck possession in recent years and their 5-on-5 metrics so far this season rank at the very top of the NHL.

Carolina tops the entire league in shot attempt share (Corsi) at 5-on-5, clocking in at a robust 60.25 percent share per Natural Stat Trick. In terms of shot quality, only the LA Kings top the Hurricanes in expected goals share at even strength. The Canes have generated 56.83 percent of expected goals at 5-on-5 in their games to date.

As such, it's absolutely vital for the Flyers to have their off-puck play in order -- along with their own puck management -- if they are to defeat the Hurricanes for the second straight time this season. It's hard to go in counting on getting 25, 30 or even more blocked shots along with nearly mistake-free goaltending, but that could be what it takes to generate another win over the Hurricanes.

On Saturday in Elmont, the Flyers adjusted their off-puck strategy to avoid some of the breakdowns that plagued them in last Wednesday's loss to the Islanders and Friday's defeat at the hands of the Rangers. Being a bit less aggressive up ice and in the neutral zone worked successfully in the rematch against the Islanders. Philly will employ a similar mindset to deal with the Hurricanes, who are one of the NHL's fastest-pace clubs, in Tuesday's game.

3. Flyers power power vs. Hurricanes penalty kill

The Flyers only had one power play in Saturday's game against the Islanders. Philly did not score, but generated good pressure and a couple scoring chances against a New York penalty kill that has been struggling almost as badly as Philly's power play. The previous day, the Flyers went 0-for-6 on the power play against the Rangers and had difficulty creating bonafide scoring chances.

Entering Tuesday's game, the Flyers' power play ranks 29th in the NHL at 10.1 percent (7-for-69). Philly has allowed one shorthanded goal.

Carolina's penalty kill has been rather ordinary so far this season. The Canes enter the game ranked 24th in the NHL at 74.6 percent. Opposing power plays are 17-for-67 to date against the Hurricanes.

Opponents have to be aware, however, of the Hurricanes' counterattacking speed and finishing ability. The Hurricanes have scored five shorthanded goals to date: two by defenseman Jaccob Slavin and one apiece by forwards Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teräväinen and roving defenseman Brent Burns.

4. Flyers PK vs. Hurricanes power play

The Flyers' penalty kill has been a team strength for most of the season's first quarter. It's been especially good of late. On Sunday against what had been a scorching hot Islanders' power play, Philly not only went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill but held New York without even a single shot on goal.

For the season, the Flyers' penalty kill ranks 11th in the NHL at 83.6 percent success. Opposing power plays are 11-for-67 to date. As with the Hurricanes, the Flyers have tallied five shorthanded goals to date: two apiece for Konecny and Sean Walker, and one by Poehling.

Carolina's power play enters Tuesday's game ranked 13th in the NHL at 21.6 percent efficiency (16-for-74). The Hurricanes are tied for eighth in total power play opportunities so far. The team has yielded five shorthanded goals: the most allowed to date by any club in the NHL.

5. Behind Enemy Lines: Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes bring a 5-6-0 road record into this game, as opposed to their 7-2-0 home mark. It should be noted, though, that the Hurricanes defeated the Flyers in Philadelphia and lost to the Flyers in Raleigh.

Carolina is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games overall. The Canes enter this game coming off a 3-2 home win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The win erased some of the sour taste of the 8-2 blowout home loss the Hurricanes suffered against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Black Friday.

The game against the Blue Jackets was very much an "all's well that ends well" scenario for Carolina. The Hurricanes trailed 2-0 in the third period but then rallied for three goals in the final 9:59 to pull out a comeback win. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skjei, and Andrei Svechnikov tallied for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov earned the win in net, stopping 21 of 23 shots.

With veteran Frederik Andersen sidelined indefinitely with a blood clotting issue, goaltending has been the biggest area of concern for the Hurricanes. Veteran goalie Antti Raanta is 6-3-0 in 10 outings (nine starts) this season but carries a pedestrian 3.47 goals against average and a lackluster .854 save percentage. Kochetkov, whom the Flyers defeated in Raleigh, brings a record of 2-4-0 in seven games (five starts) with a 2.91 GAA and ..881 save percentage. Both Raanta and Kochetkov have recorded one shutout apiece this season.

Offensively, Aho (5g, 12a) shares the team scoring lead with Seth Jarvis (8g, 9a). They are followed by team-leading goal scorer Teräväinen (10g, 5a). Three Hurricanes have posted 14 points apiece: Kotkaniemi (7g, 7a), Martin Necas (6g, 8a) and defenseman Skjei (3g, 11a). Svechnikov (1g, 8a) has posted nine points in 12 games since returning to the Carolina lineup.

The last time the Flyers played the Hurricanes, former Flyers offensive defenseman Tony DeAngelo burned his old club with a gorgeous stretch pass. Overall, though, the season has been a struggle (1g, 6a, minus-10 in 16 games played) for the native of Sewell, NJ. Fellow ex-Flyer Brendan Lemieux (1g. 0a, 31 penalty minutes) has only dressed in eight games this season. He's been a DND in seven straight games.