5 Things: Flyers vs. Blues

The Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers goes down tonight at Wells Fargo Center as John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-6-1) take on Drew Bannister's St. Louis Blues (5-5-0) on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the first of two meetings this season between the inter-conference teams. The Flyers and Blues will rematch at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on November 30.

The Flyers have won two of their last three games. They sandwiched a 7-5 home victory against the Minnesota Wild this past Saturday afternoon and a 2-0 road win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday around a 4-3 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday evening.

In Tuesday's win in Boston, Samuel Ersson recorded a 25-save shutout and the skaters in front of him blocked 28 opposing shot attempts. Tyson Foerster (2nd goal of the season) scored a second period goal at 5-on-5, assisted by Emil Andrae and Morgan Frost. Joel Farabee (2nd) added an unassisted empty net goal late in the third period to ice the triumph.

Here are five things to watch in Thursday's game.

1. Defensive structure has improved

The scores prior to the Boston game don't suggest it but the Flyers have actually done an improved job in recent games at taking away the middle of the ice and forcing play to the perimeter in their defensive zone.

Even in the back-to-back losses to the Washington Capitals and the defeat by Montreal, the problem was not regularly yielding the slots or attacks through the middle. Rather, there were a few shifts that proved costly due to isolated breakdowns or saveable shots that nonetheless found the net.

As October draws to a close, there are multiple areas in which the Flyers still need to get their collective game on track at 5-on-5 in particular. Defensive structure and shot suppression (24 shots on goal by Montreal, 25 by the Bruins), at least, seems to be trending the right way in terms of improved 5-on-5 play.

2. More puck possession needed

The flip side of the coin to the Flyers improved own zone play: The team is still spending too much time defending and not nearly enough time attacking. Tortorella has rightly pointed out how much time and effort has been going into simply clearing the puck out of the defensive zone or getting a badly needed stoppage to get fresh troops out on the ice.

The Flyers have spent most of the first 10 games of the 2024-25 season searching for cohesion as five-man units in generating clean breakouts and entries, attacking with pace, finding seams in the defense, getting the F1 in effectively on the forecheck with F2 support, completing passes tape-to-tape on the rush and consistently getting attackers to the net (in similar fashion to the third period of the Minnesota game).

Early this season, the Flyers rank in the bottom one-third of the NHL in total goal production (2.80 GPG, ranked 23rd). If not for a solid start on the power play (22.2 percent), the Flyers' overall offensive ranking would be lower. Philly has scored just 14 goals at 5-on-5 so far (tied for 27th in the NHL).

3. Flyers still must cut down on penalties

This theme has come up several times over the first 10 games of the 2024-25 season, and bears repeating: the Flyers have a stout penalty kill (34-for-39, 87.2 percent success, ranked 4th in the NHL). Even so, Philly is simply taking too many penalties that leave the club playing shorthanded.

In Tuesday's game, the Flyers survived a lengthy 5-on-3 disadvantage in the first period. That's always a mental boost when it happens but cannot be relied on by any club. The Flyers were burned by 5-on-3 and 4-on-3 disadvantages in Edmonton during the third game of the season.

4. Tippett and the F Troop

Foerster's second period goal in Boston was his first tally since he notched a power play goal on opening night in Vancouver. Farabee's empty netter against the Bruins was his first goal since October 12 in Calgary (second game of the season).

The third member of the Flyers' "F Troop", Morgan Frost, is pressing to score his first goal of the season. He's missed two potential slam dunks (in the third period against Washington and at home against Minnesota) in recent games and came within a whisker of a breakaway goal in the second period of the road game against the Capitals.

Note: Frost scored the shootout winning goal in Vancouver on opening night but shootout goals do not count in individual stats.