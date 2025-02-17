4 Nations: Sanheim Takes Part in a Classic Clash

Saturday night's 4 Nations Face-Off game in Montreal between Team Canada and Team USA turned out to be a classic international hockey game reminiscent of the matches between the Americans and Canadians at the legendary 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

In Saturday's game, Team USA prevailed, 3-1, to automatically clinch a spot in the tournament championship match in Boston on Feb. 20. After Team Canada's Connor McDavid opened the scoring at 5:31 of the first period, Team USA's Jake Guentzel knotted the score at 10:15.

The game remained tied until Team USA's Dylan Larkin scored a counterattacking goal at 13:33 of the 2nd period. The Americans protected the narrow lead until Guentzel struck for an empty netter to ice the victory at 18:41 of the third period. Guentzel (2g) and Larkin (1g, 1a) each had a two-point game for Team USA.

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, who did not dress in Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday, was in the Team Canada lineup against the Americans. He replaced the injured Shea Theodore.

On Saturday, Sanheim skated 15:14 of ice time across 23 shifts. He had one shot on goal, was charged with one giveaway but credited with one takeaway. Sanheim finished with an unfortunate minus-one on the night by virtue of being on the ice for Larkin's goal.

On the Larkin goal sequence, Sanheim had just stepped onto the ice on a partial line chance as a 2-on-1 counter rush for the Americans came his way. Sanheim slid to prevent a cross-ice pass from puck carrier Larkin to J.T. Miller, who was driving to the net. Larkin elected to shoot and beat goalie Jordan Binnington for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Canada now faces a game on Monday against Finland, potentially for the right to rematch with Team USA for the tournament championship. Team Sweden is also still alive as they head into Monday's final round robin game against the Americans.

Flyers winger Travis Konecny did not dress in Saturday's game against Team USA. He previously played in the tournament opener against Sweden. Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has not dressed in either of Sweden's games so far.