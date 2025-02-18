4 Nations: Flyers Soar in Round-Robin Wrapup

Canada led 4-0 by the end of the second period. The Finnns attempted a comeback in the third period, drawing as close as 4-3 within the final two minutes after a pair of goals by Mikael Granlund. Finally a Sidney Crosby empty netter at 19:04 sealed the win for the Canadians.

With the final matchup already set, Sweden had nothing to play for but pride against Team USA. The first five minutes of the game looked like Ersson might have fend for himself all night.

Thirty-five seconds after the opening faceoff, the Americans owned the game's first goal. With space to make a play off a transition rush, Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Zack Werenski put a shot pass off Ersson's pads from the bottom the right circle, looking for a rebound. The puck went directly to the New York Rangers' Chris Kreider, who scored.

Over the next few minutes, Ersson was tested on two of the next three shots he faced. Most of the play remained in the Swedish end zone, and Ersson had to come up with a dozen saves. At 13:39, Nashville Predators forward Gustav Nyquist knotted the score at 1-1 on a deflection that trickled past American netminder Jake Oettinger.

As the period moved deeper, Tre Kronor began to find their legs, while the Americans were forced to play with just 10 forwards due to injury. New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt sniped a goal at 19:04 to put Team Sweden in the lead.

The second period was evenly played, with Ersson stopping all eight shots he faced and Oettinger denying all nine on the American net. The USA made a push in the third period but Ersson made 12 more saves to finish with 32 stops on 33 shots. He also got help from his posts multiple times during the game.