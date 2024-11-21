Say What - 'Check For Our Chances'

Mikael Backlund on generating more offence:

"I think we’ve created a lot of chances, we’ve just got to put it in. Also, I think we can keep improving on getting more traffic to the net, more bodies there. I think last game, what did we have, 15 shots after two periods; which is not our standard. We’ve got to get back to shooting more pucks and getting it to the net."

On being separated from Blake Coleman:

"We usually start every game together, at times, there’s been change-ups in the third period for different reasons. It’ll be different to not line up with him at the start of the game. Once you get into the game, you just go with it, and try and create some chemistry with the players you’re playing with, personally trying to get the line going, and the team the win."

On commitment to play away from the puck:

"As a unit, we’ve been playing better, but also I think the starts in the O-zone and the neutral zone, I think we’re doing a better job being more aggressive - when we don’t have the puck in the O-zone - to get it back, and making it hard on teams to get through us in the neutral zone. The boys have definitely bought in to the concept that we’ve got to check for our chances, and play the right way to be successful."