Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt against Toronto

projected toronto oct 26
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to make it a perfect homestand, going for a fourth straight win tonight against the Maple Leafs.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with the contest streamed on Sportsnet+ and the radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Aydar Suniev

Brennan Othmann - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

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