Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

The Flames look to make it a perfect homestand, going for a fourth straight win tonight against the Maple Leafs.
Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with the contest streamed on Sportsnet+ and the radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Aydar Suniev
Brennan Othmann - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley