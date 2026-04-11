Devils Travel to Detroit | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

It's the start of the final three games of the Devils' season, and the second-to-last road game, with a stop in Detroit.

On Friday, the Devils made two recalls: defenseman Topias Vilen and goaltender Nico Daws. Both players are expected to get into the lineup in the final three games, with Vilen making his NHL debut on Sunday, at home, against the Ottawa Senators. Vilen will take warmups in Detroit, but not play. As for Nico Daws, he'll back up Jake Allen in Detroit and will get the start at home against Ottawa on Sunday. Jacob Markstrom has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to 'nagging injuries,' as head coach Sheldon Keefe shared on Friday.

The Red Wings are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, sitting three points out of the final Wild Card spot, with 91 points. Detroit is tied with the Islanders with 91 points, both chasing down that final spot in the postseason. The Ottawa Senators currently hold on to the second Wild Card spot with 94 points.

On Friday, the club recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. He has a 15-6-0 record with the Griffins this season.