Devils Travel to Detroit | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (40-36-3) at DETROIT RED WINGS (41-29-9)
New Jersey plays its second to last road game of the season with a 5 p.m. game in Detroit against the Red Wings. Puck drop is 5:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Complete Mechanical Solutions and check back for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming in the Morning
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Sheldon Keefe Pregame Interview: Coming After 2:45 p.m.
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
DETROIT, MI - Check back following Sheldon Keefe's availability at 2:45 p.m.
THE SCOOP
It's the start of the final three games of the Devils' season, and the second-to-last road game, with a stop in Detroit.
On Friday, the Devils made two recalls: defenseman Topias Vilen and goaltender Nico Daws. Both players are expected to get into the lineup in the final three games, with Vilen making his NHL debut on Sunday, at home, against the Ottawa Senators. Vilen will take warmups in Detroit, but not play. As for Nico Daws, he'll back up Jake Allen in Detroit and will get the start at home against Ottawa on Sunday. Jacob Markstrom has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to 'nagging injuries,' as head coach Sheldon Keefe shared on Friday.
The Red Wings are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, sitting three points out of the final Wild Card spot, with 91 points. Detroit is tied with the Islanders with 91 points, both chasing down that final spot in the postseason. The Ottawa Senators currently hold on to the second Wild Card spot with 94 points.
On Friday, the club recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. He has a 15-6-0 record with the Griffins this season.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes continues his dominant performance to close out the season, with 10 points in his last five games, with four goals and six assists.
Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat scored his 40th goal on Thursday, becoming the first Detroit Red Wing to reach the milestone since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. That's 17 years without a 40-goal scorer for the storied franchise. DeBrincat has 84 points this season (40g-43a).
INJURIES
Devils:
Markstrom (undisclosed)
L. Hughes (undisclosed)
Gritsyuk (upper-body)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Red Wings:
Appleton (undisclosed)
Gibson (neck)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 24 vs Detroit, W 3-2
- Mar. 8 vs Detroit, L 3-0
- April 11 at Detroit
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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RED WINGS
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GOALS
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Hischier, J. Hughes, 26
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DeBrincat, 40
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 48
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Seider, Raymond, 50
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 73
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DeBrincat, 83
GAME NOTES
- Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Connor Brown all recorded a multi-point effort (1g-1a) in the 4-3 win against Detroit earlier this season.
- Jake Allen is expected to get the start with Nico Daws backing up.
- Despite leaving last game with a stiff neck, Detroit's netminder, John Gibson, is expected to start.
- Topias Vilen will take warmups for New Jersey, but will not play.