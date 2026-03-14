Tonight's Game Features the "Anything Can Happen In Jersey" Giveaway

At tonight's New Jersey Devils game, the New Jersey Lottery is bringing its signature message to life. Tonight marks one of 20 home games this season featuring the "Anything Can Happen In Jersey" in-game activation.

How the Activation Works

Inspired by the New Jersey Lottery's games of chance, this promotion is built entirely on the element of surprise. During the game, a lucky row or section will be randomly selected to win a surprise prize.

Eligibility: Fans 18 years of age or older, seated on the New Jersey Lottery level of the arena are the ones who have a chance to win!

Surprise Prizes

The feature is designed to create memorable, high-energy moments for fans in attendance. While the exact prizes vary for each game, rewards can include:

Co-branded hats

Food and beverage vouchers

Autographed player photos and pucks

Alumni meet-and-greet experiences

Post-game photos on the ice after the game

By incorporating this element of surprise into the game-day experience, the activation truly embodies the New Jersey Lottery's "Anything Can Happen in Jersey" slogan. If you are sitting on the New Jersey Lottery level tonight, get ready!