LIVE UPDATES: Team Hughes 5 vs. Team Matthews 6 (SO)

Jesper Bratt and Team Hughes faces Team Matthews at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

GOAL
1:19 | HUGHES 1, MATTHEWS 0
Kucherov

GOAL
2:43 | HUGHES 1, MATTHEWS 1
DeBrincat (Forsberg, Barzal)

GOAL
3:32 | HUGHES 2, MATTHEWS 1
Vatrano (Hughes, Talbot)

GOAL
5:07 | HUGHES 2, MATTHEWS 2
DeBrincat

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 10 HUGHES, 6 MATTHEWS
POWER PLAY: 0/0 HUGHES, 0/0 MATTHEWS
HITS: 0 HUGHES, 0 MATTHEWS
BLOCKED SHOTS: 1 HUGHES, 0 MATTHEWS
GIVEAWAYS: 1 HUGHES, 1 MATTHEWS
TAKEAWAYS: 4 HUGHES, 3 MATTHEWS

SECOND HALF

GOAL
2:16 | HUGHES 2, MATTHEWS 3
Marner (Keller)

GOAL
4:18 | HUGHES 3, MATTHEWS 3
Pettersson (Vatrano, Kucherov)

GOAL
4:45 | HUGHES 3, MATTHEWS 4
Forsberg

GOAL
7:02 | HUGHES 4, MATTHEWS 4
Tkachuk (Hughes, Connor)

GOAL
7:35 | HUGHES 5, MATTHEWS 4
Vatrano (Hughes)

GOAL
8:08 | HUGHES 5, MATTHEWS 5
Forsberg (DeBrincat, Barzal)

SHOOTOUT

- Forsberg hit the post for Team Matthews

- Connor was stopped by Shesterkin

- Matthews was denied by Demko

- Team Hughes’ Kucherov was stopped

- Nylander’s shot was stopped by Demko

- Pettersson missed the net for Team Hughes

- DeBrincat scored for Team Matthews

- J.T. Miller was pokechecked

TEAM HUGHES

Quinn Hughes, VAN - Co-Captain
Jack Hughes, NJD - Co-Captain (Not Playing)
Elias Pettersson, VAN - Assistant Captain

Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Thatcher Demko, VAN (G)
Kyle Connor, WPG
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Jesper Bratt, NJD
Cam Talbot, LAK (G)
Brock Boeser, VAN
J.T. Miller, VAN
Frank Vatrano, ANA

TEAM MATTHEWS

Auston Matthews TOR - Captain
Morgan Rielly, TOR - Assistant Captain

William Nylander, TOR
Mitch Marner, TOR
Jake Oettinger, DAL
Clayton Keller, ARI
Mathew Barzal, NYI
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Filip Forsberg, NSH
Alex DeBrincat, DET
Vincent Trochek, NYR

More News

Bratt and Team Hughes Drop Thriller at All-Star | GAME STORY

NHL Announces Future International Play Opportunities | BLOG

Duggan Coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend | FEATURE

Hughes and Bratt Ready for a Fun Weekend | FEATURE

NHL All-Star Weekend Kicks Off in Toronto | NOTEBOOK

Our Picks for Team Hughes' All-Star Draft | FEATURE 

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Clover Sport Partnership | RELEASE 

Devils Host Black History Night | RELEASE 

Bratt Replaces Hughes in All-Star Game | BLOG 

Devils Re-Assign 3 Players | BLOG

Despite Late Surge, Devils Fall Short to Lightning | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 6

Devils Unveil Stadium Series Jersey | BLOG

Devils Practice in Tampa on Friday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Behind Early, Lose to Hurricanes in Carolina | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Hurricanes 3

Devils Claim DeSimone off Waivers | BLOG 

All Swept Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS