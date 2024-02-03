LIVE UPDATES: Team Hughes 5 vs. Team Matthews 6 (SO)

Jesper Bratt and Team Hughes faces Team Matthews at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN.
Jesper Bratt and Team Hughes faces Team Matthews at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN.
GOAL
1:19 | HUGHES 1, MATTHEWS 0
Kucherov
GOAL
2:43 | HUGHES 1, MATTHEWS 1
DeBrincat (Forsberg, Barzal)
GOAL
3:32 | HUGHES 2, MATTHEWS 1
Vatrano (Hughes, Talbot)
GOAL
5:07 | HUGHES 2, MATTHEWS 2
DeBrincat
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 10 HUGHES, 6 MATTHEWS
POWER PLAY: 0/0 HUGHES, 0/0 MATTHEWS
HITS: 0 HUGHES, 0 MATTHEWS
BLOCKED SHOTS: 1 HUGHES, 0 MATTHEWS
GIVEAWAYS: 1 HUGHES, 1 MATTHEWS
TAKEAWAYS: 4 HUGHES, 3 MATTHEWS
GOAL
2:16 | HUGHES 2, MATTHEWS 3
Marner (Keller)
GOAL
4:18 | HUGHES 3, MATTHEWS 3
Pettersson (Vatrano, Kucherov)
GOAL
4:45 | HUGHES 3, MATTHEWS 4
Forsberg
GOAL
7:02 | HUGHES 4, MATTHEWS 4
Tkachuk (Hughes, Connor)
GOAL
7:35 | HUGHES 5, MATTHEWS 4
Vatrano (Hughes)
GOAL
8:08 | HUGHES 5, MATTHEWS 5
Forsberg (DeBrincat, Barzal)
- Forsberg hit the post for Team Matthews
- Connor was stopped by Shesterkin
- Matthews was denied by Demko
- Team Hughes’ Kucherov was stopped
- Nylander’s shot was stopped by Demko
- Pettersson missed the net for Team Hughes
- DeBrincat scored for Team Matthews
- J.T. Miller was pokechecked
Quinn Hughes, VAN - Co-Captain
Jack Hughes, NJD - Co-Captain (Not Playing)
Elias Pettersson, VAN - Assistant Captain
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Thatcher Demko, VAN (G)
Kyle Connor, WPG
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Jesper Bratt, NJD
Cam Talbot, LAK (G)
Brock Boeser, VAN
J.T. Miller, VAN
Frank Vatrano, ANA
Auston Matthews TOR - Captain
Morgan Rielly, TOR - Assistant Captain
William Nylander, TOR
Mitch Marner, TOR
Jake Oettinger, DAL
Clayton Keller, ARI
Mathew Barzal, NYI
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Filip Forsberg, NSH
Alex DeBrincat, DET
Vincent Trochek, NYR