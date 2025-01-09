Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' in Support of DYF | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center will host their annual “Devils Sweep the Deck Gala,” the team’s signature annual fundraising event benefitting the Devils Youth Foundation, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM. This marquee celebration transforms the Devils’ home ice into a professional curling rink, and the arena floor into a casino lounge. Gala attendees will have the opportunity to curl alongside Devils current players and alumni. All curlers and guests are invited to partake in poker, roulette, craps and more at the event’s casino section. Additionally, the night will include musical performances by the Newark Arts High School Latin Band and fan-favorite Devils DJ, TJ.

Following the main event, there will be an exclusive VIP After Party, sponsored by Prudential Financial, in the Prudential Lounge from 8:30-10 PM including snacks, cocktails, live entertainment and scenery reflective of the “Apres Ski” vibe.

Captain Nico Hischier, Alternate Captains Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes, and the entire Devils’ team will be on hand, along with Devils’ legends Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Colin White, Chico Resch and more. The night will also include upscale “ski lodge” food and drink available for all guests, a live and silent auction and a special Old Game Day Locker Room photo opportunity. For more information, individual or group tickets, sponsorship opportunities for the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala or to donate, go to devilsyouthfoundation.org/sweep-the-deck. To support the Foundation and Gala on social media, follow Devils Youth Foundation on Instagram at @devilsyouthfoundation, using the hashtag #DevilsSweepTheDeck and #NJDevils. Media looking to attend the Gala can send their RSVP to [email protected].

"Each year, we take great pride in hosting our signature charity event, which provides a unique opportunity for our generous donors and passionate fans to connect with our players in a truly special setting,” said Allison Blitzer, Chair of Devils Youth Foundation. “Aligned with the Devils Youth Foundation’s mission to provide life-changing experiences for New Jersey’s youth, this annual celebration raises critical funds to support local programs and community partners in their meaningful efforts across the state.”

All proceeds from the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala benefit the Devils Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. In just five years, the Devils Youth Foundation, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center have contributed over $4 million in philanthropic and programmatic support to dozens of non-profit organizations across New Jersey and New York including: Hockey in New Jersey, Ice Hockey in Harlem, the Coalition for Health Equity, the United Community Corporation, Ironbound Community Corporation, Oasis, Boys & Girls Club of Newark, Newark Community Street Team, New City Kids, Newark Day Center, Arts Ed Newark, Special Olympics New Jersey, Community Foodbank of NJ, La Casa de Don Pedro, GreenLight Newark, Save the Music, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“We are deeply grateful to our corporate partners for their invaluable support in making the Devils Sweep the Deck Gala a truly memorable and successful event each year,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “A special thanks to our dedicated sponsor, Prudential Financial, for once again creating the exclusive ‘VIP After Party’ experience in the unique and inviting setting of the Prudential Lounge.”

Other corporate partners include: Prudential Financial, RWJBarnabas Health, BMW, Citizens, Ticketmaster, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Phelps Construction Group, Levy Restaurant, Verizon Wireless, United Airlines, Glaze Donuts, Halmar, Mars Wrigley, NJMEP, Avenue Capital, AJ Tickets , Sun Capital Partners, ADP, Helix Wireless, Populus, Corradino and Papa, LLC, Atlantic Tomorrow's Office, Provident Bank. Hedlum, Idegy, IBEW, The Dental Studios, Kean University, Champion Container, Securitas, Pepsi, Mintz Levin, Feld and Fidelity Services.