Last Stop: Vegas | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (8-5-0) at VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-1)
New Jersey closes out its three-game road trip in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights. Puck drop is 6:08 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Mikula Contracting and pre-game updates.
The Devils look to bounce back after a four-game winning streak ended in Colorado.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming soon
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews with Sheldon Keefe
THE SCOOP
The Devils wrap up a three-game road trip in Vegas against the Golden Knights. New Jersey (8-5-0) split the first two stops on the trip, beating Dallas 5-1 on Tuesday before a four-game winning streak ended in a 5-2 loss at Colorado on Wednesday.
Tuesday in Dallas was the Devils debut of Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 17 of 18 shots just four days after being traded to his new club. Hellebuyck sat out the second half of the back-to-back, and Jake Allen started in Denver.
Vegas is coming in off a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday that snapped a three-game losing streak. Mitch Marner returned to the Golden Knights after missing two games for the birth of his son. Adin Hill made 25 saves in place of Carter Hart, who left the morning skate with an undisclosed injury. Harts availability for the game against the Devils is still undetermined.
The Golden Knights are 6-2-0 at T-Mobile Arena this season under head coach Ryan Craig and have allowed a power-play goal in six straight games. Mark Stone leads the team with eight goals, and Eichel entered the week tied for fifth in the NHL with 13 assists.
There are also plenty of Team USA storylines. Hellebuyck was in goal when the U.S. won Olympic gold in February, and Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner against Canada. Eichel and Noah Hanifin were also key players on that team.
The teams split two meetings last season. Vegas won 3-0 at Prudential Center on Dec. 5, and the Devils won 2-1 in a shootout in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, with Allen making 36 saves. Friday is the first of two meetings this season. The teams meet again March 5 at Prudential Center.
Friday is Nevada Day at T-Mobile Arena, which is why it's an early start on the West Coast, with a 3:00 p.m. PT start.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Nico Hischier
The Devils captain leads the team with seven goals, including two in Tuesday’s win at Dallas.
Golden Knights: Jack Eichel
Eichel scored an empty-net goal Tuesday, his seventh of the season, and sits among the NHL leaders in assists with 13.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Seamus Casey: knee, IR, non-roster
Golden Knights:
- Carter Hart: Undisclosed; left Tuesday’s morning skate
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct 29 at Vegas
- Mar 5 vs Vegas
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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GOLDEN KNIGHTS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 7
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Stone, 8
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ASSISTS
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J.Hughes, 10
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Eichel, 13
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, 14
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Eichel, 20