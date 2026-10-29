Last Stop: Vegas | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils wrap up a three-game road trip in Vegas against the Golden Knights. New Jersey (8-5-0) split the first two stops on the trip, beating Dallas 5-1 on Tuesday before a four-game winning streak ended in a 5-2 loss at Colorado on Wednesday.

Tuesday in Dallas was the Devils debut of Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 17 of 18 shots just four days after being traded to his new club. Hellebuyck sat out the second half of the back-to-back, and Jake Allen started in Denver.

Vegas is coming in off a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday that snapped a three-game losing streak. Mitch Marner returned to the Golden Knights after missing two games for the birth of his son. Adin Hill made 25 saves in place of Carter Hart, who left the morning skate with an undisclosed injury. Harts availability for the game against the Devils is still undetermined.

The Golden Knights are 6-2-0 at T-Mobile Arena this season under head coach Ryan Craig and have allowed a power-play goal in six straight games. Mark Stone leads the team with eight goals, and Eichel entered the week tied for fifth in the NHL with 13 assists.

There are also plenty of Team USA storylines. Hellebuyck was in goal when the U.S. won Olympic gold in February, and Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner against Canada. Eichel and Noah Hanifin were also key players on that team.

The teams split two meetings last season. Vegas won 3-0 at Prudential Center on Dec. 5, and the Devils won 2-1 in a shootout in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, with Allen making 36 saves. Friday is the first of two meetings this season. The teams meet again March 5 at Prudential Center.

Friday is Nevada Day at T-Mobile Arena, which is why it's an early start on the West Coast, with a 3:00 p.m. PT start.