Brown Looking Forward to Facing Former Squad | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

EDMONTON, AB - The Devils step into Rogers Place knowing the challenge is immediate and unforgiving.

Edmonton presents a very different test than the night before, even with Leon Draisaitl unavailable. The pace is faster, the energy is higher, and the margin for error is thinner. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said his group understands exactly what is coming.

“Their top players make it a significant challenge,” Keefe said. “Their special teams make it a significant challenge. You know what to expect when you come in and play these guys. We liked a lot of what we did yesterday, but there’s a lot we’ve got to do a whole lot better too.”

The Devils enter the game having won three of their last four, but Keefe stressed that results alone do not guarantee carryover, especially on the second night of a back to back and with Luke Hughes out of the lineup due to injury.

“Yesterday was a pretty slow game in lots of ways,” Keefe said. “Today will be a lot quicker. A lot more energy. You have to manage it that way.”

That management starts with the puck. Keefe emphasized that Edmonton’s speed and transition game demand discipline and decision making from the opening faceoff.

“They’re playing very well right now, especially in this building,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot more energy and pace to it, so we have to manage that. We’re starting to feel a little better about our game, but we’re going to have to be that much better in all regards here tonight.”

Jake Allen gets the start in goal after Jacob Markstrom played the night before. Keefe said the Devils’ goaltending has given them confidence, but stressed that the group in front must still limit breakdowns.

“This is a game of mistakes,” Keefe said. “It’s the second and third efforts where guys clean things up. That’s where the game is won.”