Brown Looking Forward to Facing Former Squad | PREVIEW
After winning in OT to kick off their four-game trip, the Devils complete a back-to-back set in Alberta tonight
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (25-22-2) at EDMONTON OILERS (25-17-8)
The Devils continue their four-game road trip with a stop in Edmonton to face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
EDMONTON, AB - The Devils step into Rogers Place knowing the challenge is immediate and unforgiving.
Edmonton presents a very different test than the night before, even with Leon Draisaitl unavailable. The pace is faster, the energy is higher, and the margin for error is thinner. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said his group understands exactly what is coming.
“Their top players make it a significant challenge,” Keefe said. “Their special teams make it a significant challenge. You know what to expect when you come in and play these guys. We liked a lot of what we did yesterday, but there’s a lot we’ve got to do a whole lot better too.”
The Devils enter the game having won three of their last four, but Keefe stressed that results alone do not guarantee carryover, especially on the second night of a back to back and with Luke Hughes out of the lineup due to injury.
“Yesterday was a pretty slow game in lots of ways,” Keefe said. “Today will be a lot quicker. A lot more energy. You have to manage it that way.”
That management starts with the puck. Keefe emphasized that Edmonton’s speed and transition game demand discipline and decision making from the opening faceoff.
“They’re playing very well right now, especially in this building,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot more energy and pace to it, so we have to manage that. We’re starting to feel a little better about our game, but we’re going to have to be that much better in all regards here tonight.”
Jake Allen gets the start in goal after Jacob Markstrom played the night before. Keefe said the Devils’ goaltending has given them confidence, but stressed that the group in front must still limit breakdowns.
“This is a game of mistakes,” Keefe said. “It’s the second and third efforts where guys clean things up. That’s where the game is won.”
Brown Returns to Edmonton
One of the more personal storylines belongs to Connor Brown, who plays his first game back in Edmonton after spending the past two seasons with the Oilers.
“Obviously some awesome memories in this building,” Brown said. “Some fun playoff runs. It’ll be a fun game tonight.”
Brown spoke with appreciation for his time in Edmonton and the environment he is returning to.
“It’s a storied building,” he said. “So many great players have come through this organization. It was a real honor to wear the Oilers sweater. Passionate fans. It’s a fun place to play.”
Brown knows exactly what the Devils must deal with, especially with Connor McDavid still driving play.
“They have number 97,” Brown said with a smile. “That’s different than any other team. He requires a lot of attention. He’s so dynamic.”
While Draisaitl’s absence removes one layer of Edmonton’s attack, Brown cautioned against expecting an easier night.
“They’ve played well without him,” Brown said. “Sometimes when a guy who eats a lot of minutes goes down, other guys get excited about playing more. You’re playing against a motivated group.”
Oilers Updates
That sentiment was echoed by Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, who confirmed Draisaitl will not play but said his group has responded collectively.
“When you miss somebody very important to the team, everyone takes notice and steps up,” Knoblauch said. “Guys know they’ve got an extra opportunity. I think that’s what happened this weekend.”
Knoblauch added that Edmonton’s defensive results have improved, though he views it as a work in progress.
“We’re very happy with how things have gone,” he said. “But it’s such a short period of time. We’ve got room to grow defensively.”
Tristan Jarry will start in goal for Edmonton as the Oilers continue to balance their rotation.
For Keefe, the Devils’ task is clear. Manage the pace, protect the puck, and stay connected when Edmonton pushes.
“The more time you spend with the puck yourself, the harder you make it on star players,” Keefe said earlier this season. “That’s what we’re preparing for.”
With a hostile building, elite speed on the other side, and no margin for drifting, the Devils know this is not a night to ease into.
It is a night to be sharp from the start, resilient through the push, and disciplined enough to give themselves a chance to leave Edmonton with another step forward.
THE SCOOP
The Devils have won three out of their last four games and are looking to keep it rolling tonight against a team that's on a roll of their own in the Edmonton Oilers.
Following last night's 2-1 overtime win in Calgary, the Devils have now won three of their last four with the wins coming against the Flames, Kraken and Wild with their lone setback being the Carolina Hurricanes.
Devils are five points behind Buffalo for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 33 games left in the season.
The Oilers have also won three of their last four, coming off back-to-back wins this weekend against Vancouver and St. Louis. They've also picked up points in seven of their last eight games with the lone setback being a 1-0 loss at home against the New York Islanders.
Connor McDavid leads the way in scoring for the Oilers, of course, with 85 points to top the entire NHL (tied with Nathan MacKinnon). Leon Draisaitl is second with 67 points, though he won't play tonight due to a family health matter back in Germany.
Oilers are two points out of top spot in the Pacific Division, a divisional race that is more and more looking like a two-team derby between themselves and the Vegas Golden Knights.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has six points in the Devils' last five games, all assists.
Oilers: Since around Thanksgiving, Zach Hyman leads the entire NHL in goals scored with 17, while Connor McDavid is tied for second in the NHL with 14. Hyman also leads the Oilers with eight points in his last five contests.
INJURIES
Devils:
L.Hughes (undisclosed)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Noesen (knee)
Oilers:
Draisaitl (personal)
Kapanen (undisclosed)
Henrique (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 19 vs. Oilers, 5-3 W
- Jan. 20 at Oilers
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
OILERS
GOALS
Hischier, 16
McDavid, 30
ASSISTS
Bratt, 26
McDavid, 55
POINTS
Hischier & Bratt, 37
McDavid, 85
GAME NOTES
- Connor McDavid has recorded at least one point in all 17 of his career games against the Devils (7G, 24A), which stands as the second-longest active point streak by a player against a single opponent.
- Edmonton boasts the NHL’s top-ranked power play, converting at a 33.1% clip, while New Jersey’s penalty kill enters the contest ranked 23rd in the league (77.6%).
- Both teams have been nearly automatic when holding a lead late in the game: New Jersey is a perfect 16-0-0 when leading after two periods, while Edmonton is 20-0-4 in the same scenario.
- Leon Draisaitl has been a consistent offensive threat in this matchup, finding the scoresheet in 13 of his last 16 games against the Devils with 11 goals and 6 assists.
- With a point in yesterday's win over Calgary, Jesper Bratt reached 484 career points, tying Scott Gomez for the fifth-most points in Devils franchise history.