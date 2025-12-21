Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk Returning vs. Sabres | PREVIEW

Jack Returns

For Hughes, Sunday marks his first game action since suffering what he described as a freak injury. While the process was frustrating, the outcome could have been far worse.

“It was good news for what I got,” Hughes said. “It could’ve been season-ending. I’m glad I’m back now and feeling better.”

Hughes skated with teammates at morning skate and confirmed he would play against Buffalo.

“Definitely fun to be out there with them and practicing,” he said. “That was a good start for me. I’m going to play tonight and just ease my way into it.”

Keefe admitted the return came sooner than expected and took extra steps to make sure Hughes was ready.

“I was surprised as anybody,” Keefe said. “I even went on the ice and skated with him myself just to get a sense of where he was at. He feels very confident and comfortable, and I was satisfied with what I saw.”

The challenge, Keefe said, is simply the lack of recent game action.

“He hasn’t played and hasn’t practiced with our group,” Keefe said. “Otherwise, he wouldn’t be playing if he wasn’t good to go.”

Meier Returns from Personal Leave

Hughes’ return is joined by the reappearance of Meier, who missed time while dealing with family matters. Meier spoke about the support he felt during his absence and his excitement to rejoin the group.

“The whole organization and all my teammates were very supportive,” Meier said. “That means the world to me and my family. It’s nice to be back and get to play again tonight.”

From afar, Meier watched the Devils begin to steady their game.

“They’ve done some really good stuff the last two games,” he said. “Winning on the road against two good teams is big. Being home now and playing in front of our fans is a big boost for our group.”

Like Keefe, Meier stressed that the returns should complement what is already working, not replace it.

“When guys come back into the lineup, you don’t want to change too much of your game,” Meier said. “You want to buy into the game plan we have as a team and bring that extra spark and energy.”

Getting Closer to a Full Group

With Brett Pesce having returned earlier on the road trip, Keefe noted this is as close to a full group as he has had.

“You gain essentially a full line of depth and real impact people,” Keefe said. “That really helps the forward group, and Pesce’s presence speaks for itself when you look at the last few games.”

Still, the message inside the room remains clear.

“Sometimes when you bring important people back, there’s a tendency for the rest of the group to take a bit of a back seat,” Keefe said. “That cannot happen.”

Hischier echoed that sentiment from the player perspective.

“The mindset can’t change,” he said. “The guys coming in have to dig in the same way everybody else does. They can add to our team, and that’s why we’re excited to have them back, but we have to stay in the present.”

The opponent ensures there will be no easing into the night. Buffalo arrives in Newark riding a five-game winning streak and carrying one of the league’s most effective penalty kills.

“They’re a very skilled group,” Hischier said. “If you give them room, they’re going to make you pay. We have to be aware of that at all times.”

Lineup Updates

Jake Allen will start in goal for the Devils. Parent, Lammikko, and Crookshank come out of the lineup to make room for the returning forwards (Parent was assigned to Utica yesterday).

For New Jersey, Keefe noted that the team needs to build off their recent success while allowing a healthier lineup to raise the ceiling.

“We’ve got to keep pushing,” the bench boss added. “The guys coming in have to enhance that.”