Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk Returning vs. Sabres | PREVIEW
Devils get reinforcements prior to their final home game before the holiday break
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-14-1) vs. SABRES (16-14-4)
New Jersey plays its final home game before the holiday break by hosting the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Sunday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Influx of Talent
Pre-Game: Jack Hughes | Timo Meier | Nico Hischier | Coach Keefe
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils did not wait for reinforcements to find their footing, but getting them back now could help shape what this stretch becomes.
New Jersey returns to Prudential Center riding a stretch of four wins in its last six games, including back-to-back victories on the road. On Sunday night against Buffalo, that momentum is joined by a significant boost to the lineup, as Jack Hughes returns after missing six weeks, alongside Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the lift that comes with welcoming three impact forwards back into the group, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining what has already been established.
“There is emotional impact, for sure,” Keefe said. “We just have to use that in a positive way. When the puck drops tonight, we have to keep playing the way that we’ve been playing. The guys coming in have to enhance that.”
Holding the Fort
That idea has been a consistent theme as the Devils navigated weeks of lineup uncertainty. Rather than focusing on who was unavailable, the group centered on habits, structure, and staying competitive each night.
Captain Nico Hischier has seen the results of that approach.
“I think we’re digging in, as we should,” Hischier said. “We’re talking a lot about having a good process. In every game, we stayed in the fight and battled hard. Sometimes at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for.”
The wins that followed reinforced the message.
“We found ways to win,” Hischier added. “Obviously that helps, but from my perspective we’re just really working hard, and that’s important.”
Keefe described the opening half of the season as more turbulent than last year, with sharper swings along the way. Still, the Devils remained focused on what was immediately in front of them.
“That’s the reality of an 82-game schedule,” Keefe said. “There are ups and downs. You take it one day at a time, one game at a time, and do your best with what’s in front of you.”
Jack Returns
For Hughes, Sunday marks his first game action since suffering what he described as a freak injury. While the process was frustrating, the outcome could have been far worse.
“It was good news for what I got,” Hughes said. “It could’ve been season-ending. I’m glad I’m back now and feeling better.”
Hughes skated with teammates at morning skate and confirmed he would play against Buffalo.
“Definitely fun to be out there with them and practicing,” he said. “That was a good start for me. I’m going to play tonight and just ease my way into it.”
Keefe admitted the return came sooner than expected and took extra steps to make sure Hughes was ready.
“I was surprised as anybody,” Keefe said. “I even went on the ice and skated with him myself just to get a sense of where he was at. He feels very confident and comfortable, and I was satisfied with what I saw.”
The challenge, Keefe said, is simply the lack of recent game action.
“He hasn’t played and hasn’t practiced with our group,” Keefe said. “Otherwise, he wouldn’t be playing if he wasn’t good to go.”
Meier Returns from Personal Leave
Hughes’ return is joined by the reappearance of Meier, who missed time while dealing with family matters. Meier spoke about the support he felt during his absence and his excitement to rejoin the group.
“The whole organization and all my teammates were very supportive,” Meier said. “That means the world to me and my family. It’s nice to be back and get to play again tonight.”
From afar, Meier watched the Devils begin to steady their game.
“They’ve done some really good stuff the last two games,” he said. “Winning on the road against two good teams is big. Being home now and playing in front of our fans is a big boost for our group.”
Like Keefe, Meier stressed that the returns should complement what is already working, not replace it.
“When guys come back into the lineup, you don’t want to change too much of your game,” Meier said. “You want to buy into the game plan we have as a team and bring that extra spark and energy.”
Getting Closer to a Full Group
With Brett Pesce having returned earlier on the road trip, Keefe noted this is as close to a full group as he has had.
“You gain essentially a full line of depth and real impact people,” Keefe said. “That really helps the forward group, and Pesce’s presence speaks for itself when you look at the last few games.”
Still, the message inside the room remains clear.
“Sometimes when you bring important people back, there’s a tendency for the rest of the group to take a bit of a back seat,” Keefe said. “That cannot happen.”
Hischier echoed that sentiment from the player perspective.
“The mindset can’t change,” he said. “The guys coming in have to dig in the same way everybody else does. They can add to our team, and that’s why we’re excited to have them back, but we have to stay in the present.”
The opponent ensures there will be no easing into the night. Buffalo arrives in Newark riding a five-game winning streak and carrying one of the league’s most effective penalty kills.
“They’re a very skilled group,” Hischier said. “If you give them room, they’re going to make you pay. We have to be aware of that at all times.”
Lineup Updates
Jake Allen will start in goal for the Devils. Parent, Lammikko, and Crookshank come out of the lineup to make room for the returning forwards (Parent was assigned to Utica yesterday).
For New Jersey, Keefe noted that the team needs to build off their recent success while allowing a healthier lineup to raise the ceiling.
“We’ve got to keep pushing,” the bench boss added. “The guys coming in have to enhance that.”
THE SCOOP
The Devils return home to face Buffalo in the final home game before the holiday break. New Jersey is coming off a two-game sweep of a road trip through Vegas (2-1 SO) and Utah (2-1).
New Jersey, which has won three of its last four games and four of its last six, has climbed back into a playoff spot with 41 points (20-14-1), holding the final Wild Card position. Only five points separate Washington (42, 2nd place Metro) and Pittsburgh (37, 7th place Wild Card).
The biggest reason the Devils have won three of their last four games has been the play of its goaltenders. The duo of Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom have allowed just five goals total in those four games. Allen stopped 30-of-31 in a 2-1 win against Anaheim and 36-of-37 in a 2-1 shootout win at Vegas. Markstrom denied 32-of-33 in a 2-1 win at Utah.
The Devils may get some help on the roster front against the Sabres. Forward Timo Meier, the club’s leading goal scorer with 11, was activated from the non-roster list and will be available to return. He missed the last five games due to a personal family health issue.
The Buffalo Sabres once again find themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings. The results have cost general manager Kevyn Adams is job. He was relieved of his duties last week following just over five seasons at the helm. He is replaced by former Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen.
The Sabres find themselves in an odd position. They’re rebuild hasn’t materialized into a playoff berth – their last postseason appearance was in 2011, a 14-year drought. Despite a plethora of high draft picks and young talent, the club has been unable to take the next step. Now, the Sabres must decide whether it’s time to rebuild from the ruins of the previous rebuild or hope some tweaks to the roster could help propel the team forward (Buffalo was one of the teams reportedly trying to acquire Quinn Hughes).
In an odd twist of fate, the Sabres have won five straight games, and although they’re third to last in the standings with 36 points, they are just five points back from a playoff spot (albeit with six teams ahead of them). Meaning hope isn't all lost. But the odds are certainly stacked against them.
The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 shootout win against the NY Islanders and will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games. Goalie Alex Lyon got the win against the Islanders, meaning the Devils will likely see Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Forward Connor Brown has goals in back-to-back games, and has three goals in his last four games. Brown's nine goals on the season rank fifth on the club.
Sabres: Winger Tage Thompason has recorded 10 points (6g-4a) in his last nine games, including at least one goal in six consecutive games, tying a career high (Nov. 13-23, 2025).
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (lower body)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Gritsyuk (upper body) - returns tonight
J. Hughes (finger) - returns tonight
Sabres:
Danforth (lower-body, IR)
Kulich (blood clot, IR)
Zucker (upper-body/lower-body, IR)
Ellis (concussion protocol)
Timmins (broken leg)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 28 at Buffalo, 5-0 W
- Dec. 21 vs. Buffalo
- Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SABRES
Goals
Meier: 11
Thompson: 18
Assists
Bratt: 23
Dahlin: 23
Points
Bratt: 23
Thompson: 31
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Sabres met in Buffalo on Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving, with New Jersey earning a 5-0 win. Goalie Jake Allen made for 42 saves for the shutout while forward Arseny Gritsyuk picked up two goals.
- The Devils are 11-2-1 in games decided by one goal.
- The Devils are 8-0-0 when Connor Brown scores a goal.
- Captain Nico Hischier two points (assists) at Utah marked his 105th career multi-point game, which tied Petr Sykora for ninth in franchise history.
- Buffalo's Josh Norris saw his six-game personal point streak (3g-6a) come to an end against the NY Islanders, but did record the shootout winner.