LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Sabres 0

devils sabres live updates

The Devils visit the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon at KeyBank Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

1st period buf

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Mercer - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Glass - Brown
Lammikko - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Nemec
Dillon - White

Allen
Markstrom

SABRES LINEUP

Doan - Thompson - Tuch
Zucker - McLeod - Quinn
Benson - Ostlund - Kozak
Greenway - Krebs - Malenstyn

Samuelsson - Dahlin
Byram - Timmins
Bryson - Power

Lyon
Luukkonen

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are in Buffalo for a quick one-off road trip.

More News

Prudential Center Continues to Honor Brzuskiewicz's Legacy | HFC FEATURE 

Holding the Fort | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hamilton Honors Friend Thea on Hockey Fights Cancer Night | FEATURE

Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

Devils Silence the Blues | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Devils Practice Ahead of Busy Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Detroit | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Red Wings 3

Glass Activated, Lachance Sent to Utica | BLOG

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

Brodeur’s Legacy, Cemented Once Again in New Jersey | FEATURE

Born in Montreal, Made in Jersey | FEATURE

26-Second Difference | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Flyers 6

Edwards Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Shutout by Bobrovsky, Panthers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0