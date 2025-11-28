LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Sabres 0

The Devils visit the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon at KeyBank Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Mercer - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Glass - Brown
Lammikko - Glendening - Noesen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Nemec
Dillon - White
Allen
Markstrom
Doan - Thompson - Tuch
Zucker - McLeod - Quinn
Benson - Ostlund - Kozak
Greenway - Krebs - Malenstyn
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Byram - Timmins
Bryson - Power
Lyon
Luukkonen