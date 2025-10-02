LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Rangers 0

The Devils face the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
NJD 1, NYR 0: The Devils get on the board first as Arseny Gritsyuk feeds the puck over to Paul Cotter for a one-timer past Jonathan Quick.
Dadonov – J. Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Mercer
Palat – Glass – Brown
Cotter – Glendening – Gritsyuk
Vilen – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Sheary – Trocheck – Lafreniere
Cuylle – Zibanejad – Perreault
Edstrom – Parssinen – Raddysh
Brodzinski – Laba – Rempe
Gavrikov – Schneider
Soucy – Borgen
Robertson – Morrow
Quick
Shesterkin