LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Rangers 0

The Devils face the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN, MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, NYR 0: The Devils get on the board first as Arseny Gritsyuk feeds the puck over to Paul Cotter for a one-timer past Jonathan Quick.

MARKSTROM'S FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

FIRST PERIOD STATS

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov – J. Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Mercer
Palat – Glass – Brown
Cotter – Glendening – Gritsyuk

Vilen – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

RANGERS LINEUP

Sheary – Trocheck – Lafreniere
Cuylle – Zibanejad – Perreault
Edstrom – Parssinen – Raddysh
Brodzinski – Laba – Rempe

Gavrikov – Schneider
Soucy – Borgen
Robertson – Morrow

Quick
Shesterkin

DEVILS NOW

Hughes and Devils react to defenseman's new 7-year deal

