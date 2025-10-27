Jack Hughes Named NHL 3rd Star of the Week | BLOG

The National Hockey League announced on Monday that Devils Jack Hughes has been named the NHL's 3rd Star of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 26.

Hughes has been putting on a show, not just for Devils fans but for NHL fans alike, with highlight-reel goals and game-winners, all culminating in captivating performances. In his most recent performance, Hughes sealed the Devils victory against the Colorado Avalanche with an overtime winner at Prudential Center.

Hughes is joined by San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini, the 1st Star, and Utah’s Logan Cooley, the week’s 2nd Star, in rounding out the honors.

To start the season, Hughes has 12 points in the Devils' first nine games, and has put together a stretch of seven goals and two assists in his last five games, including a hat trick in Toronto and the overtime-winning goal on Sunday afternoon against Colorado.