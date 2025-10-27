Jack Hughes Named NHL 3rd Star of the Week | BLOG

J Hughes Third Star of Week
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The National Hockey League announced on Monday that Devils Jack Hughes has been named the NHL's 3rd Star of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 26.

Hughes has been putting on a show, not just for Devils fans but for NHL fans alike, with highlight-reel goals and game-winners, all culminating in captivating performances. In his most recent performance, Hughes sealed the Devils victory against the Colorado Avalanche with an overtime winner at Prudential Center.

Hughes is joined by San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini, the 1st Star, and Utah’s Logan Cooley, the week’s 2nd Star, in rounding out the honors.

To start the season, Hughes has 12 points in the Devils' first nine games, and has put together a stretch of seven goals and two assists in his last five games, including a hat trick in Toronto and the overtime-winning goal on Sunday afternoon against Colorado.

COL@NJD: Hughes scores goal against Trent Miner

From NHL PR: Hughes (5-1—6 in 4 GP) matched Celebrini and Cooley for the League lead in goals as the Devils (8-1-0, 16 points) moved to the top of the NHL standings by stretching their winning streak to eight games dating to Oct. 11. He registered his third career hat trick in a 5-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 21. Hughes, who did not record a point in a 4-1 win versus the Minnesota Wild Oct. 22, then collected the primary assist on the decisive goal in a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 24 before closing the week with a pair of goals (including his ninth career overtime winner) in a 4-3 decision versus the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 26. The 24-year-old Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft, is tied for first place in the NHL with eight goals through nine total appearances this season (8‑4—12).

