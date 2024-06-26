NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season | RELEASE

The National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics today officially debuted the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms, the first Fanatics-branded and designed NHL player uniforms that will be worn during the upcoming 2024-25 season. Today’s unveiling builds anticipation for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas, where the League’s next generation of players will receive the official Fanatics jersey of their new team after their name is called on stage.

Since 2018, Fanatics has designed and manufactured performance and training apparel for the NHL’s players, coaches and team staff. Last year, the NHL and Fanatics announced an expanded partnership which, beginning with the 2024-25 season, sees Fanatics become the official outfitter of the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for the next 10 seasons. The new uniforms are being manufactured by Quebec-based SP Apparel, the same company whose elite craftsmanship has provided the NHL’s on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years.

“I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms,” said Fanatics CEO, Michael Rubin. “These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the

NHLPA, equipment managers, teams and the NHL. Their feedback on what they were looking for in their next uniform completely drove our design, which was validated when we went back to all 32 teams during the past season to the show players and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world, but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”