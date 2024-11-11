LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Sharks

The Devils face the Sharks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-10 at 7.38.58 PM

Sturm scores as Timo Meier knocks the puck into his own net

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

SHOTS: SJS 12, NJD 10
POWER PLAY: SJS 0/1, NJD 0/0
HITS: SJS 8, NJD 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: SJS 8, NJD 5
GIVEAWAYS: SJS 6, NJD 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, SJS 0

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

SHARKS LINEUP

Dellandrea - Celebrini - Toffoli
Eklund - Granlund - Zetterlund
Goodrow - Wennberg - Kunin
Smith - Sturm - Grundstrom

Thrun - Ceci
Ferraro - Liljegren
Thompson - Rutta

Blackwood
Vanecek

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are looking for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the San Jose Sharks.

