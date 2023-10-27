News Feed

DEVILS | PREVIEW vs Buffalo 10/27/23

Devils Host Sabres in 'Jersey' Jersey | PREVIEW
Devils | GAME STORY vs Washington 10/25/23

Devils Lose in Wild Affair Against Capitals | GAME STORY
DIABLOS | PREVIA vs. Washington 10/25/23

Los Diablos contra a los Caps en la 2ª parte de juegos en noches consecutivas | PREVIA
DEVILS | GAME STORY at Montreal 10/24/23

Toffoli Hat Trick Downs Canadiens  | GAME STORY
Devils | 10 TAKEAWAYS 10/24/23

The Right Fit | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Mascot Madness Release

Devils to Host Mascot Madness | RELEASE
Devils | NOTEBOOK 10.23.23

Hischier, Haula Return | NOTEBOOK
Power Play Feature

Power Surge | FEATURE
Devils | NOTEBOOK 10.21.23

Four Absent from Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils | GAME STORY at Islanders 10/20/23

Devils Power Up in OT Win Against Islanders | GAME STORY
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 10.19.23

Off to the Island | NOTEBOOK
Kinkaid Clears Waivers | BLOG

Kinkaid clears waivers, assigned to Chicago | BLOG
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 10.17.23

Regroup | NOTEBOOK
Devils | 10 TAKEAWAYS 10/17/23

The First Week | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Devils Kean U Partnership Release

Devils, Kean University Establish Partnership | RELEASE
Devils | GAME STORY vs Panthers 10/16/23

Devils Comeback Falls Short Against Panthers | GAME STORY
Devils | PREVIEW vs Panthers 10/16/23

Devils Wrap Three-Game Homestand Versus Panthers | PREVIEW
The Carpool Kids | FEATURE

The Carpool Kids | FEATURE

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Sabres 2

Get updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
6:11 | 1 BUF, 0 NJD
BUF Goal: Peterka (Jost, Power)

GOAL!
7:41 | 1 BUF, 1 NJD
NJD Goal: Holtz (L.Hughes, McLeod)

GOAL!
15:42 | 2 BUF, 1 NJD
BUF Goal: Thompson (Tuch, Greenway)

  • Clifton from Buffalo has a high hit on Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat comes to the aid of his captain to fight Clifton
  • Clifton is assessed a five-minute match penalty. Palat gets two for instigating, which gives the Devils a two-minute power play after two minutes of four-on-four

GOAL!
16:11 | 2 BUF, 2 NJD
NJD Goal: Bratt

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 9 BUF, 14 NJD*
POWER PLAY:* 0/1 BUF, 0/2 NJD
HITS: 3 BUF, 4 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 1 BUF, 5 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 0 BUF, 1 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 4 BUF, 6 NJD

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

  • Nico Hischier returned to the Devils bench and took a shift several minutes into period two. 
  • Sabres netminder Eric Comrie gets injured and he's replaced in goal by Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen. 

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Meier
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Lazar
Holtz - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Hughes

Vanecek
Schmid

SABRES LINEUP

Greenway - Thompson - Cozens
Skinner - Mittelstadt - Tuch
Olofsson - Girgensons - Okposo
Krebs - Jost - Peterka

Dahlin - Samuelsson
Power - Jokiharju
Clifton - Johnson

Comrie
Luukkonen

DEVILS MINUTE