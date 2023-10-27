LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Sabres 2

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres.
GOAL!
6:11 | 1 BUF, 0 NJD
BUF Goal: Peterka (Jost, Power)
GOAL!
7:41 | 1 BUF, 1 NJD
NJD Goal: Holtz (L.Hughes, McLeod)
GOAL!
15:42 | 2 BUF, 1 NJD
BUF Goal: Thompson (Tuch, Greenway)
GOAL!
16:11 | 2 BUF, 2 NJD
NJD Goal: Bratt
SHOTS: 9 BUF, 14 NJD*
POWER PLAY:* 0/1 BUF, 0/2 NJD
HITS: 3 BUF, 4 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 1 BUF, 5 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 0 BUF, 1 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 4 BUF, 6 NJD
No goals as of yet.
Toffoli - Hughes - Meier
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Lazar
Holtz - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Hughes
Vanecek
Schmid
Greenway - Thompson - Cozens
Skinner - Mittelstadt - Tuch
Olofsson - Girgensons - Okposo
Krebs - Jost - Peterka
Dahlin - Samuelsson
Power - Jokiharju
Clifton - Johnson
Comrie
Luukkonen