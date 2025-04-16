LIVE UPDATES: Red Wings 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Red Wings tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT, TruTV and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
SHOTS: DET 10, NJD 9
POWER PLAY: DET 0/1, NJD —
HITS: DET 4, NJD 8
BLOCKED SHOTS: DET 3, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: DET 5, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: DET 1, NJD 1
Haula-Mercer-Hardman
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian
Foote-Glass-Sprong
MacDermid-Lazar-McLaughlin
Dillon-Hamilton
Dumoulin-Nemec
Cholowski-Casey
Daws
Allen
Berggren-Larkin-Raymond
DeBrincat-Kasper-Kane
Rasmussen-Compher-Tarasenko
Smith-Motte-Watson
Edvinsson-Seider
Chiarot-Petry
Lagesson-Johansson
Lyon
Mrazek