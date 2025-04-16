LIVE UPDATES: Red Wings 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Red Wings tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT, TruTV and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-16 at 8.13.28 PM

NICO DAWS FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: DET 10, NJD 9
POWER PLAY: DET 0/1, NJD —
HITS: DET 4, NJD 8
BLOCKED SHOTS: DET 3, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: DET 5, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: DET 1, NJD 1

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula-Mercer-Hardman
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian
Foote-Glass-Sprong
MacDermid-Lazar-McLaughlin

Dillon-Hamilton
Dumoulin-Nemec
Cholowski-Casey

Daws
Allen

RED WINGS LINEUP

Berggren-Larkin-Raymond
DeBrincat-Kasper-Kane
Rasmussen-Compher-Tarasenko
Smith-Motte-Watson

Edvinsson-Seider
Chiarot-Petry
Lagesson-Johansson

Lyon
Mrazek

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils will rest many of their regulars against the Red Wings tonight.

