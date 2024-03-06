LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Panthers 2

The Devils face the Florida Panthers tonight at Prudential Center.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
2:54 | NJD 0, FLA 1
Kucherov (Tkachuk)

PP GOAL
6:30 | NJD 0, FLA 2
Rodrigues (Tkachuk, Bennett)

PP GOAL
11:45 | NJD 1, FLA 2
J.Hughes (Bratt, L.Hughes)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 4 NJD, 11 FLA 
POWER PLAY: 1/2 NJD, 1/2 FLA 
HITS: 2 NJD, 4 FLA 
BLOCKED SHOTS: 3 NJD, 7 FLA 
GIVEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 3 FLA 
TAKEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 4 FLA

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Toffoli
Hughes - Haula - Bratt
Tierney - Lazar - Mercer
MacDermid - Nosek - Holtz

Siegenthaler -Marino
Bahl - Smith
Hughes - Miller

Schmid
Daws

PANTHERS LINEUP

Verhaeghe - Barkov - Reinhart
Cousins - Bennett - Tkachuk
Luostrainen - Lundell - Rodrigues
Gadjovich - Stenlund - Lomberg

Forsling - Ekblad
Mikkola - Montour
Ekman-Larsson - Kulikov

Stolarz
Bobrovsky

DEVILS NOW

Green takes over the Devils bench against Florida

