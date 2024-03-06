LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Panthers 2

The Devils face the Florida Panthers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Florida Panthers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
2:54 | NJD 0, FLA 1
Kucherov (Tkachuk)
PP GOAL
6:30 | NJD 0, FLA 2
Rodrigues (Tkachuk, Bennett)
PP GOAL
11:45 | NJD 1, FLA 2
J.Hughes (Bratt, L.Hughes)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 4 NJD, 11 FLA
POWER PLAY: 1/2 NJD, 1/2 FLA
HITS: 2 NJD, 4 FLA
BLOCKED SHOTS: 3 NJD, 7 FLA
GIVEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 3 FLA
TAKEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 4 FLA
No goals as of yet.
Meier - Hischier - Toffoli
Hughes - Haula - Bratt
Tierney - Lazar - Mercer
MacDermid - Nosek - Holtz
Siegenthaler -Marino
Bahl - Smith
Hughes - Miller
Schmid
Daws
Verhaeghe - Barkov - Reinhart
Cousins - Bennett - Tkachuk
Luostrainen - Lundell - Rodrigues
Gadjovich - Stenlund - Lomberg
Forsling - Ekblad
Mikkola - Montour
Ekman-Larsson - Kulikov
Stolarz
Bobrovsky