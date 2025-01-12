LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Lightning 1

The Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
SHOTS: TBL 9, NJD 14
POWER PLAY: TBL -, NJD -
HITS: TBL 6, NJD 9
BLOCKED SHOTS: TBL 3, NJD 9
GIVEAWAYS: TBL 6, NJD 7
TAKEAWAYS: TBL 2, NJD 0
SHOTS: TBL 17, NJD 20
POWER PLAY: TBL 0/2, NJD 0/1
HITS: TBL 11, NJD 19
BLOCKED SHOTS: TBL 11, NJD 19
GIVEAWAYS: TBL 11, NJD 14
TAKEAWAYS: TBL 3, NJD 1
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Cotter-Dowling-Mercer
Tatar-Lazar-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Guentzel-Point-Kucherov
Hagel-Cirelli-Geekie
Goncalves-Paul-Eyssimont
Girgensons-Glendening-Chaffee
Hedman-Raddysh
McDonagh-Cernak
Lilleberg-Perbix
Vasilevskiy
Johansson