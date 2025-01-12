LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Lightning 1

The Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-11 at 7.24.08 PM
Screenshot 2025-01-11 at 7.36.13 PM

JACOB MARKSTROM FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: TBL 9, NJD 14
POWER PLAY: TBL -, NJD -
HITS: TBL 6, NJD 9
BLOCKED SHOTS: TBL 3, NJD 9
GIVEAWAYS: TBL 6, NJD 7
TAKEAWAYS: TBL 2, NJD 0

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-11 at 8.33.37 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: TBL 17, NJD 20
POWER PLAY: TBL 0/2, NJD 0/1
HITS: TBL 11, NJD 19
BLOCKED SHOTS: TBL 11, NJD 19
GIVEAWAYS: TBL 11, NJD 14
TAKEAWAYS: TBL 3, NJD 1

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Cotter-Dowling-Mercer
Tatar-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Guentzel-Point-Kucherov
Hagel-Cirelli-Geekie
Goncalves-Paul-Eyssimont
Girgensons-Glendening-Chaffee

Hedman-Raddysh
McDonagh-Cernak
Lilleberg-Perbix

Vasilevskiy
Johansson

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are finally back at home, hosting the Lightning tonight.

