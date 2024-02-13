LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Kraken 1

The Devils face the Seattle Kraken tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
13:36 | NJD 1, SEA 0
Toffoli (Hischier, J.Hughes) (PP)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 7 SEA, 12 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/1 SEA, 1/2 NJD
HITS: 10 SEA, 8 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 5 SEA, 6 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 1 SEA, 3 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 2 SEA, 5 NJD
GOAL
0:48 | NJD 2, SEA 0
J.Hughes (Haula)
GOAL
4:54 | NJD 3, SEA 0
Mercer (Meier, Hatakka)
A goal by Simon Nemec on the power play was disallowed after it was ruled that Erik Haula caused goaltender interference following a Coach's Challenge
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 13 SEA, 29 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/2 SEA, 1/4 NJD
HITS: 17 SEA, 14 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 10 SEA, 10 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 SEA, 8 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 6 SEA, 6 NJD
GOAL
10:00 | NJD 3, SEA 1
Borgen (Eberle, McCann)
END-OF-GAME STATS:
SHOTS: 28 SEA, 37 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/3 SEA, 1/5 NJD
HITS: 25 SEA, 16 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 13 SEA, 18 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 SEA, 16 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 6 SEA, 6 NJD
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Hatakka - Miller
Daws
Schmid
Tatar - Beniers - Eberle
Schwartz - Wennberg - McCann
Tolvanen - Gourde - Bjorkstrand
Burakovsky - Yamamoto - Tanev
Dunn - Larsson
Oleksiak - Borgen
Evans - Dumoulin
Daccord
Grubauer