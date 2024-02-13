LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Kraken 1

The Devils face the Seattle Kraken tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
13:36 | NJD 1, SEA 0
Toffoli (Hischier, J.Hughes) (PP)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 7 SEA, 12 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/1 SEA, 1/2 NJD
HITS: 10 SEA, 8 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 5 SEA, 6 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 1 SEA, 3 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 2 SEA, 5 NJD

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
0:48 | NJD 2, SEA 0
J.Hughes (Haula)

GOAL
4:54 | NJD 3, SEA 0
Mercer (Meier, Hatakka)

A goal by Simon Nemec on the power play was disallowed after it was ruled that Erik Haula caused goaltender interference following a Coach's Challenge

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 13 SEA, 29 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/2 SEA, 1/4 NJD
HITS: 17 SEA, 14 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 10 SEA, 10 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 SEA, 8 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 6 SEA, 6 NJD

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL
10:00 | NJD 3, SEA 1
Borgen (Eberle, McCann)

END-OF-GAME STATS:

SHOTS: 28 SEA, 37 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/3 SEA, 1/5 NJD
HITS: 25 SEA, 16 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 13 SEA, 18 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 SEA, 16 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 6 SEA, 6 NJD

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian

Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Hatakka - Miller

Daws
Schmid

KRAKEN LINEUP

Tatar - Beniers - Eberle
Schwartz - Wennberg - McCann
Tolvanen - Gourde - Bjorkstrand
Burakovsky - Yamamoto - Tanev

Dunn - Larsson
Oleksiak - Borgen
Evans - Dumoulin

Daccord
Grubauer

DEVILS MINUTE

Devils looking to build consistency, score PPG

