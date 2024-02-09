LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Flames 0

The Devils face the Flames tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Toffoli-Hughes-Holtz
Lazar-Nosek-Bastian

Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Hatakka-Miller

Vanecek
Daws

FLAMES LINEUP

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko
Zary-Kadri-Pospisil
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Pelletier-Rooney-Duehr

Weegar-Andersson
Hanifin-Tanev
Kylington-Pachal

Markstrom
Vladar

DEVILS MINUTE

Jack Hughes returns when the Devils host Calgary

