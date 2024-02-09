LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Flames 0

The Devils face the Flames tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Flames tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Toffoli-Hughes-Holtz
Lazar-Nosek-Bastian
Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Hatakka-Miller
Vanecek
Daws
Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko
Zary-Kadri-Pospisil
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Pelletier-Rooney-Duehr
Weegar-Andersson
Hanifin-Tanev
Kylington-Pachal
Markstrom
Vladar