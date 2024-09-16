LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs. Bruins 3

In the annual Prospects Challenge, the Devils face the Bruins today in Buffalo to wrap up the tournament. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game right here at NewJerseyDevils.com
GOAL
2:27 | NJD 1, BOS 0
Brown (Ghantous)
GOAL
4:40 | NJD 1, BOS 1
Mechura (Unassisted), PP
GOAL
5:18 | NJD 2, BOS 1
Stillman (Mburanumwe)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 13, BOS 10
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, BOS 1/1
GOAL
4:21 | NJD 2, BOS 2
Vierling (Brunet)
GOAL
5:02 | NJD 3, BOS 2
Isley (Ghantous)
GOAL
8:44 | NJD 3, BOS 3
Nelson
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 22, BOS 18
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, BOS 1/2
GOAL
2:49 | NJD 4, BOS 3
Malone (Mburanumwe)
Graham - Parent - Stillman
Wendt - Malone - Squires
Bertuzzi - Melovsky - Pikkarainen
Brown - Ghantous - Isley
Vilen - Diotte
Mburanumwe - MacKinnon
van de Leest - Casey
Pelletier
Brennan
Kutar - Vierling - Harrison
Pederson - Mechura - Nelson
Dezainde - Vidicek - Romeo
Hilton - Sloan - Hvidston
Brunet - Von Richter
Johnasson - Brauti
Cibulka - Bavaro
Bischel
Oke