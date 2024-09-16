LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs. Bruins 3

In the annual Prospects Challenge, the Devils face the Bruins today in Buffalo to wrap up the tournament. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game right here at NewJerseyDevils.com

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
2:27 | NJD 1, BOS 0
Brown (Ghantous)

GOAL
4:40 | NJD 1, BOS 1
Mechura (Unassisted), PP

GOAL
5:18 | NJD 2, BOS 1
Stillman (Mburanumwe)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 13, BOS 10
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, BOS 1/1

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
4:21 | NJD 2, BOS 2
Vierling (Brunet)

GOAL
5:02 | NJD 3, BOS 2
Isley (Ghantous)

GOAL
8:44 | NJD 3, BOS 3
Nelson

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 22, BOS 18
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, BOS 1/2

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL
2:49 | NJD 4, BOS 3
Malone (Mburanumwe)

DEVILS LINEUP

Graham - Parent - Stillman
Wendt - Malone - Squires
Bertuzzi - Melovsky - Pikkarainen
Brown - Ghantous - Isley

Vilen - Diotte
Mburanumwe - MacKinnon
van de Leest - Casey

Pelletier
Brennan

BRUINS LINEUP

Kutar - Vierling - Harrison
Pederson - Mechura - Nelson
Dezainde - Vidicek - Romeo
Hilton - Sloan - Hvidston

Brunet - Von Richter
Johnasson - Brauti
Cibulka - Bavaro

Bischel
Oke

Mburanumwe may be new to the Devils but he's got several familiar faces around him

