Devils Hit the Outdoor Ice in Meadowlands | NOTEBOOK

GettyImages-1996269823
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Devils are practicing Friday night at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Coming Soon... Player Interviews
Coming Soon... Devils Now
Coming Soon... Head Coach Lindy Ruff
Coming Soon... Feature Article

Practice Details

The Devils are on the ice giving the temporary surface a spin at MetLife Stadium. The practice lines are similar to what they've gone with in recent days: 

Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian
Tierney

Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Smith - Miller
Siegenthaler - DeSimone

Daws
Schmid

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
WATCH:
 
 
GALLERIES:

More News

Devils-Flyers Rivalry Through the Years | STAN'S STORIES

Toffoli out to enjoy experience with Devils in 2024 Stadium Series

Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

Late PP Goal Sinks Devils | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Kings 2

Isaac Poulter Signs Two-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract | RELEASE

10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Devils Return Home, Host Kings | PREVIEW

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Brodeur and Bill Daly Look Ahead to Saturday's Stadium Series | FEATURE 

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Meier Nets Winner, Hischier Scores 2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Predators 2

Devils Activate Smith, Re-Assign Hatakka | BLOG 

The Impossible Angle | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Complete Effort Leads to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Kraken 1